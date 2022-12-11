No. 7 Tennessee took down No. 13 Maryland 56-53 in a dog fight in Brooklyn on Sunday night. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a big win over a top-15 opponent.
“People tell me all the time, man, if that team is shooting well, they can beat anybody,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “That’s true about 150 teams in the country. Making shots, it all looks pretty. But can you win when it’s ugly? I thought that second half was certainly ugly for us, but we found a way to win the game.”
Here are a few takeaways from the Vols’ close win.
The Vols hold on despite the Terrapins’ comeback
The Vols had a very good first half, and it looked as if they would coast to a big win over a top-15 opponent.
However, if you began following the game with eight minutes left, then you’d probably think that it was a back and forth cage match between the two teams all night.
The Vols led the Terps 34-17 at the break and that lead extended to as many as 21 at the 1:32 mark. The Tennessee dominance bled into the first nine minutes of the second half as well, leading 45-29 at the mark.
Once again, the Vols were looking good, and there was no reason to think that anything would change given how Maryland was shooting the ball up to that point. However, the Terps enjoyed a 12-0 run for the next five minutes and stormed back to bring themselves within four.
Tennessee suddenly had to fight to keep themselves in control.
The game became a back and forth of Maryland threatening the Vols’ lead, but Barnes’ group kept responding when it mattered most. The Terps came within two, then Jahmai Mashack hit a three. The Terps came within two again, Zakai Zeigler hit a three.
“At halftime we talked about it. I don’t care who you (play), they’re going to make a push in the second half,” Barnes said. “And we bogged down in the second half. Missed too many layups. We had some point-blank layups that we’ve got to make… But again, it was a good hard-fought game both ways.”
By the time the buzzer sounded, Tennessee was still in the lead. In fact, the Vols hadn’t relinquished the lead since they first grabbed it three minutes into the game.
First half defense
Is the word “suffocating” thrown around too much with this Vols team? Nope.
Until more creative terms are thought of to describe this defense, suffocating will have to do. The Vols shot poorly all night, finishing 29% from the field and 33% from three with the percentages being nearly identical in both halves.
The defense, however, was what helped Tennessee build a big lead early. On that side of the ball, the Vols had one of their best halves of the season. In that first half, Maryland shot just 3-24 (13%) from the field and 2-16 (13%) from beyond the arc.
Defense continues to be the identity of this team, as every Barnes led team is, and that first half performance was key in the win.
Struggles at the stripe
At some point this season, free throws will cost the Vols if they continue to shoot them at such a low rate.
Tennessee finished an underwhelming 11-21 from the line. If this team wants to continue grinding out these close wins, things have to get better at the stripe.
Tennessee had two chances to ice the game in the closing moments. Zakai Zeigler stepped up to the line in the bonus with 22 seconds on the clock. He missed it and Maryland had a chance to tie it on its next possession. Jahmir Young missed his floater, but it was a good look.
Olivier Nkamhoua grabbed the board and dished it to Tyreke Key, who got fouled. He made his first but missed his second, allowing the Terps to have another chance at forcing overtime.
Fortunately, the Vols held on, but games can be won or lost at the free throw line. That wasn’t the case tonight, but it will be.
“Again, I’m proud of our guys. It was a heck of a win,” Barnes said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. And like I said, we’re going to be in a bunch of them. Been in a bunch of them. Certainly in Atlantis. Might as well get used to it. I thought the way we handled it, got to be good with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.