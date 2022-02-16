Tennessee snapped a two-game losing streak to No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, downing the Wildcats in front of a packed house, 76-63.
It was a chippy afternoon to say the least. A bitter rivalry of two southern border states has seen its fair share of tension in its storied tenure. Despite Kentucky owning the all-time series over the Vols, Tennessee has turned the border battle into a true rivalry series once more. The Vols have now won half of the last 10 games against the Wildcats.
Santiago Vescovi led the way for the Vols with 18 points and four rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s eighth straight win in SEC play.
Tempers flare
Kentucky head coach John Calipari ventured from the Wildcats bench in rage.
Calipari had earned a technical foul less than four minutes into the game after disagreeing with a foul call. After a pair of free throw shots by Santiago Vescovi rattled in, freshman center Jonas Aidoo gathered a feed to the paint to give the Vols their first lead of the night.
Shortly thereafter, the tension that had been rising since tipoff reached its breaking point. John Fulkerson rushed to save a loose ball, throwing it off a Kentucky player out of bounds to save the possession.
Players on Kentucky’s bench didn’t like that. What followed was a bench-clearing scuffle near the east corner of Thompson-Boling Arena that resulted in offsetting technical fouls on freshman guard Zakai Zeigler and Kentucky’s bench.
“They called a technical foul on Zakai, who got into it with a trainer,” Barnes said. “I said, ‘That’s not really a good rule. Our player gets a technical foul, what do you do for the trainer?”
Those few spirited minutes set the tone for what was to come – a 17-1 Tennessee run fueled by 8 points from freshman guard Kennedy Chandler. The Vols strong defense held the Wildcats without a field goal for 10 minutes and 45 seconds of game time, enough to propel the Vols to a halftime lead of 46-32.
From there, the Vols cruised with their lead as a cushion to win in convincing fashion.
Jonas Aidoo proves invaluable off the bench
Aidoo described his short career in a Tennessee uniform with one possession Tuesday night. He bodied up against one of the best players in the nation and wouldn’t back down, rising up for one of his three blocks on the evening. Tshiebwe collected the ball, regathered and rose up for another attempt.
This time, Aidoo got him on the wrist for his first personal foul of the night.
Aidoo looked rusty at times against the No. 4 team in the country, but nevertheless showed he deserves big minutes on the grandest stage. Aidoo finished with 5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in 18 minutes of play.
“I don’t know that I can say enough about Jonas Aidoo,” Barnes said. “He made his presence felt, he’s a guy we knew once he could get his speed where we need it to be.”
Only Fulkerson outrebounded the 7-foot center – the combination of Fulkerson and Aidoo spearheaded Tennessee’s 32-rebound outing.
Perhaps even more impressive is what Tennessee was able to do through Aidoo and Fulkerson despite Kentucky gathering 40 rebounds throughout the night, eight more than Tennessee. The Wildcats are one of the top rebounding teams in the SEC and rank third in offensive rebounding percentage per Kenpom.com.
Aidoo, who missed much of preseason practice, is starting to show the speed that Barnes wants to see for him to earn more minutes on the court.
“You’re going to have to earn it, and he’s earned it, his chance to be out there,” Barnes said. “Earlier in the year he missed a lot of preseason, but just the last couple weeks you can just feel it’s starting to click a bit for him. He still needs to get a little bit sharper on some of the things we need from him on the offensive end.
“He can block shots, we watch him do it in practice. Guys were telling him tonight, ‘just go get it’ and he did that.
Vols back on the right track.
Tennessee showed last Wednesday it wasn’t going to back down from a tough start to the season against top ranked opponents.
The Vols, who have yet to lose a game against an opponent outside the top-25 per Kenpom, took it to Mississippi State on the road to prove they mean business and are ready to compete with the rest of the SEC, winning 73-64.
Beating the Wildcats Tuesday night helped keep that ball rolling. With matchups against Auburn at home and a pair of contests against red-hot Arkansas on the docket, the Vols are in prime position to compete for a regular season SEC title at 10-3 in conference play with five games remaining before conference tournament season.
The Vols are on an eight-game win streak in SEC play and have won 15 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We’re showing everybody who we are,” Chandler said. “Who we truly are, and the type of team that we can be. Coming into this game, people knew we lost to Kentucky probably by 30 last time we played them. We just wanted to make a statement letting Kentucky know we’re not that team.”
“We’re a different team, we showed them who we really are. We showed the whole world what type of team that we can be.”