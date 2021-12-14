The No. 18 Tennessee men’s basketball team got in one final tune-up before playing Memphis in Nashville this Saturday, routing USC Upstate 96-52 Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ largest offensive output of the season.
Nkamhoua steps up to the challenge
Olivier Nkamhoua silenced any calls for a potential decrease in minutes Tuesday night, as he turned in a 21-point, 8-rebound effort – his second-highest points total of the season. This game marked the third time this year the Finland native led the Vols in scoring.
Nkamhoua’s performance gave the Vols some post depth they desperately needed. He ended a string of four-straight games in single-digit points, the last game of which freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 12 points in 17 minutes, prompting the doubt in Nkamhoua.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes challenged both Nkamhoua and Huntley-Hatfield to step up and compliment John Fulkerson at the post positon, and Tuesday night, Nkamhoua answered the challenge.
“Coach (Barnes) definitely gave me a little bit of a challenge, that was really my focus,” Nkamhoua said. “It feels good, but I know this level of intensity that I played with today is the level that I need to be playing with every day. Honestly, I think it I can play even harder and be even better, and he’s just trying to get that out of me.”
Nkamhoua was effective inside the paint – scoring 7 baskets, including 3 dunks – and he showcased his shooting as well, pulling up twice at the top of the arc and going 2-for-2.
Quietly, the 6-foot-8 Nkamhoua leads the Vols in three-point shooting percentage at an even 60% clip for the year. It’s not a case of a small sample size either. Nkamhoua has made 9-of-15 attempts this season.
“I like it,” Nkamhoua said of his three-point shot. “I think if I shoot it, it’s going in. I work on it.”
Dominating defense
Like its been seemingly all season, Tennessee’s defense was elite Tuesday night, holding its fifth-straight opponent to under 60 points. USC Upstate shot well under average marks, 36.4% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range. Tennessee forced 21 Upstate turnovers, blocked 5 shots, totaled 15 steals and 28 defensive rebounds.
“I think defensively, we’ve been doing great,” Nkamhoua said. “We’ve learned that we have to consistently stick to our type of defense, and not try to do too much or too little . . . As a team, I think on defense we’ve started to settle in a little bit and started to know what we do and how we do it, and it’s working. We can keep improving, and we’re going to.”
USC Upstate’s top-two scorers entering the night, Bryson Mozone and Jordan Gainey, combined for 9 points on 4-for-16 shooting, including a 1-of-6 mark from deep. In total, Tennessee limited Upstate to its second-lowest points total of the season.
Since Texas Tech, Tennessee has played two weaker, mid-major teams over this defensive stretch. The group will get an even greater challenge before the new year, as they face Memphis – a preseason top-15 team – No. 8 Arizona and No. 6 Alabama in their next three games.
Depth on display
Tennessee let USC Upstate hang around a little longer than it wanted when the two teams matched up in 2020, but that was not the case Tuesday. Tennessee left no doubt in anyone’s minds as it rolled past the Spartans, jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.
All 15 Vols that saw the court scored at least one point, from Nkamhoua’s game-high 21 to Brock Jancek’s single bucket at the free-throw line.
The bench getting significant minutes was to be expected versus Upstate, but regular backups Jahmai Mashack and Quentin Diboundje each played 4 minutes in the first half.
Barnes praised the pair for their work on the practice squad over the past few weeks, as they have increased their defensive skills by learning different styles preparing for different opponents.
“A couple of weeks ago, we decided to put Quentin and Shack over there, and it’s helped them tremendously,” Barns said. “What it’s made them do is really concentrate and have to learn four different styles or five different styles, however many games we’ve played since they’ve gone over there. What it’s done, it’s allowed them, when they now come back and it’s with us, when we’re going five on five with each other, the game has slowed down for them. It’s helped them a lot.”
Mashack has seen the work pay off in his decision making, more critical than ever as the Vols enter a gauntlet portion of their schedule before SEC plays begins.
“I’ve always played fast, but it’s difference between playing fast and playing at a faster pace and making smart decisions,” Mashack said. “That’s been a big thing for me, trying to pick that up. Trying to play fast but at the same time slow myself down.”