INDIANAPOLIS – Tennessee’s season ended in familiar fashion Saturday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Just eight seasons after the Vols fell to Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Sweet Sixteen and a year ago to the day that the Vols were upset by Oregon State in the same building, the No. 3 seed Vols were bounced in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament by the No. 11 seed Wolverines 76-68, ending their season in upset fashion for the second straight year.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s loss.
Michigan executes game plan, contains Vescovi
Michigan (19-14) had one game plan coming into Saturday – stop Tennessee’s guards. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reiterated several times in a Friday press conference that stopping Santiago Vescovi – who drew comparisons from Michigan to JJ Reddick, Duncan Robinson, Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Steph Curry and Sasha Stefanovic – would be key to their success.
“I've been impressed watching him on film,” Howard said Friday. “He's a tough guard.”
It was evident that containing Vescovi was at the front and center of Michigan’s mind, and despite being “a tough guard,” the Wolverines held Tennessee’s leading scorer in conference play to 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting, including a 1-for-5 mark from three-point range.
The shocking performance came a game after Vescovi made 6 three-pointers and became the second Vol to make 100 or more three-pointers in a single season.
Michigan’s perimeter defense made sure that the Vols (27-8) were not able to be their usual dominant self from three-point range. Tennessee – who entered the game shooting 36.5% from three – made 2-of-18 triples in the loss.
“We shot the shots that we practiced,” junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “Today just for forty minutes they didn't go in. Credit to Michigan, they played pretty good defense. But I feel like today just wasn't our day shooting the ball.”
Tennessee did not shoot its first three-point attempt until nearly 8 minutes into the game, and Vescovi’s lone make came at the 4:09 mark in the first half. He missed the one triple he took in the second half.
Dickinson dominates
Michigan was focused on stopping Vescovi and Tennessee’s guards, but the Vols had one player on Michigan’s roster circled – Hunter Dickinson.
Size was going to be much more of a factor against Michigan than it was against Longwood, who did not have a starter taller than 6-foot-7. The Vols knew their forwards would be challenged against Michigan’s leading scorer, and he did not disappoint.
Dickinson worked inside against Tennessee’s bigs with ease, totaling a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting from the floor. Dickinson played 38 minutes of the game and amassed 4 assists, a block and a steal while only committing 2 turnovers and 2 fouls.
Not only did the 7-foot-1 forward Dickinson dominate the paint, he went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, hitting more three-pointers than Tennessee did as a team.
“And, again, did we think you we could shut him out? We didn't,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “… He's a hard player to guard. And two years in a row we have gone up against the big, burly post players that's hurt us.”
Uros Plavsic was the lone Tennessee forward to have any sort of success against Dickinson, as he finished just shy of a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds, along with a block and 2 steals.
Chandler gives one last ride
Kennedy Chandler’s time as a Volunteer is likely over.
The Memphis native entered the season as a five-star prospect and was viewed as a consensus one-and-done player. Following an excellent regulars season and a postseason run where he led the Vols to their first SEC Tournament championship in 43 years, Chandler boosted his stock towards a top-10 NBA Draft pick this summer.
With his future plans still up in the air, Chandler gave the Vols one last game to remember.
The freshman point guard led the Vols in scoring with 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including one of the Vols’ 2 three-pointers. Chandler finished shy of a double-double with 9 assists and totaled 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 37 minutes.
“Kennedy did a great job,” Barnes said. “They really didn't have an answer for him with his speed going downhill, and we knew we could get him in some ball screens at times.”
Chandler’s impact on the Vols cannot be overstated, and according to Barnes, he never once let his status as an NBA prospect get in the way of Tennessee’s common goal – winning a National Championship.
“He never, ever made it about him,” Barnes said.
To that end, Chandler was visibly upset when the final buzzer sounded on his season. He broke down into tears, and was comforted by Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on the court.
“He said to keep my head up,” Chandler said. “It's tough for me, and he knew I wanted to get the win … He told me to keep my head up and you played your heart out, that's what he told me.”