The No. 18 Tennessee basketball team hit the road to match up against No. 21 LSU at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday. The Vols came into this matchup after picking up a close overtime win against Ole Miss, while the Tigers looked to extend their three-game winning streak.
The showdown between the two SEC powerhouses was highly anticipated with both teams boasting stellar defenses. LSU played at a higher level of defense, knocking off the Vols 79-67. With the loss, the Vols have lost their last four previous matchups against LSU.
Here are four takeaways from the Vols’ road loss.
LSU’s defense proves too much for Tennessee
The Tigers (13-1, 2-1 SEC) are one of the best defensive teams in the nation and they showcased their skills against the Vols. LSU smothered Tennessee’s shooters giving them little space to get off a shot. On multiple drives, the Vols were forced to throw up a three to avoid a shot clock violation.
The pressure led to several turnovers for Tennessee which gave the Tigers an opportunity to get an easy basket on the other side of the floor. Turnovers played a big part in this SEC matchup, Tennessee had 13 turnovers compared to LSU’s 17. The difference-maker was how the Tigers were able to capitalize on the Vols' mistakes.
Offensive struggles for the Vols
Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) had a difficult time getting its shots to fall in all areas of the court. LSU found success locking down Tennessee's top shooters and managed to keep them under constant pressure. When the Vols would get a clean look they were never able to capitalize on the opportunity. As a team, the Vols would end the night shooting just 19-for-49 with a 38.8 field goal percentage.
Behind the arc, Tennessee continued to have trouble as it shot 6-for-24 from deep.
Chandler steps up
While various Vols struggled against the Tigers, freshman Kenedy Chandler managed to keep the game competitive. Chandler led the team with 19 points, 14 of them coming in the first half alone. The Memphis, Tennessee, native was the Big Orange’s go-to scoring option all night as he was one of the few Vols who managed to find gaps in the Tiger's smothering defense.
Second-half surge not enough
Down by 7 points going into the second half, Tennessee had work to do. After struggling in the first half, guard Santiago Vescovi managed to find his groove. He led off the half with a deep three and finished second behind Chandler with 14 points.
Another player that contributed to the comeback effort was junior Uros Plavsic. The junior forward was able to dominate in the paint with little resistance. He would finish with 12 points, all of which came in the second half. Despite the late efforts, LSU held on and fended off the Vols’ second-half comeback.