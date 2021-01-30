In a battle of top 20 foes, Tennessee came ready to play after squeaking out a close victory against Mississippi State. Tennessee played its best half of basketball this season in the first half, which propelled it to a 80-61 win over Kansas.
Here are three takeaways.
Phenomenal first half
The matchup between Tennessee and Kansas was not what anyone expected it to be and it’s largely because of the dominant start Tennessee had.
The Vols came out of the gates hot with their smothering defense keeping Kansas from being able to get any flow going in their offense.
The Jayhawks struggled to make any shots in the first half, shooting just 26% from the field while going just one for 12 from behind the three-point line for an abysmal 8.3%.
David McCormack and Marcus Garrett were the lone bright spots for the Jayhawks in the first half, both scoring six points. McCormack went three-for-five from the field while Garrett went just one for three from the field but was able to go four for four from the free-throw line. McCormack finished with 17 points.
Kansas went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line which kept its otherwise drowning offense afloat and finished the half with 26 points, a far cry from its average of 35 points in the first half.
Offensively, Tennessee had its most dynamic half of basketball this season.
Tennessee shot 58% from the field and a white-hot 71% from behind the three-point line.
The Vols were also able to out rebound Kansas 20 to 10 which was an impressive accomplishment against a team most thought Tennessee would struggle with inside the post. Tennessee would finish with a 38-23 edge in rebounding on the night.
“We talked about it extensively over the last couple of days, ” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes on the Vols’ rebounding. “Either we're going to get tougher or we're going to lose games because of it.”
One of the reasons for Tennessee’s success was Josiah Jordan James who had six points, six rebounds and two assists coming off the bench for the first time this season.
Tennessee’s defensive pressure and offensive explosion helped create a 40-26 halftime lead.
The other catalyst for the Vols was Yves Pons but we’ll come back to him in a minute.
Offensive consistency
In its past three games, Tennessee scored just 49, 64 and 56 points, offensive consistency has been something that this team lacks greatly, but tonight Tennessee finally put together a strong offensive game for 40 minutes against a good opponent.
Tennessee followed up its stellar first half with a just as impressive second half. The Vols shot 45% from the field in the second half and 50% from the three-point line.
Tennessee finished shooting 52.8% from the field for the game and 61.5% from behind the three-point line for the game which was one of the best this season.
The key to Tennessee's offensive success was that the scoring came from all over the court.
John Fulkerson scored 11 points on five-of-eight shooting and also grabbed six rebounds. Fulkerson's performance was one of the best from him this season.
“Fulkerson without question played the best he has in a long time,” Barnes said.
Jaden Springer continued to show his importance to this team with a 13 point, four rebound and three assist performance in which he shot 42.9% from the field and led the team in free throws attempted and made with seven.
One of the final pieces to the puzzle was Pons success on both ends of the court.
Pons continues to flourish
Over the past few games Tennessee has relied on Pons and his progression on both ends of the court and tonight was no different.
In the last two games, Pons led the team in scoring with 20 and 13 points respectively along with grabbing seven rebounds and adding three blocks to his dominant defensive stats.
In last year's 74-68 heartbreaking loss in Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas, Pons controlled the game with 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The loss seemed to stick with Pons because he picked up right where he left off against Kansas.
“Kansas is a special team for me, and Fulky (John Fulkerson) too, ” Pons said. “They kicked our butt the first two times so I wanted to get my revenge tonight.”
Pons had 17 points and five rebounds in just 23 minutes of play. Pons also shot 77.8% from the field while going two for two from behind the three-point line.
Pons missed the last few minutes of the game after twisting his ankle but don’t expect the injury to cause him to miss any time.
After an extremely slow start to the season, Pons has started to round into the go-to man for the Vols. He was already the ultimate game-changer on defense but the reemergence of his offensive game might be the thing that makes the Tennessee team truly lethal.
Tennessee had one of its most complete performances of the season tonight and they’ll need to continue to play to this standard to get back on track for the rest of the season.
“We have to play to our standard, ” Fulkerson said. “ It doesn’t matter who our opponent is; we have to come out and play like that every single night."
