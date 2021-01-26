For the third straight game, Tennessee’s offense struggled to get anything going. Unlike last week’s losses to Florida and Missouri, the Vols defense was locked in wire-to-wire as Tennessee snuck past Mississippi State for a 56-53 win.
Here are three takeaways.
Post depth shows up
One of Tennessee’s biggest problems this season has been its inability to find strong play from its forwards off the bench.
Behind John Fulkerson and Yves Pons, Olivier Nkamhoua and E.J. Anosike have failed to emerge as reliable contributors off the bench. However, the duo gave Tennessee solid minutes against the Bulldogs.
Yves Pons picked up two fouls in the first six minutes and spent the rest of the half on the bench. Barnes first turned to Nkamhoua who played well on both ends, scoring three points and grabbing four rebounds in 10 first half minutes.
“He didn’t look like he was tense,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “He didn’t look like- I talk about him looking like he’s in La La Land. He didn’t look like that at all. I thought he was completely locked in. … He just had a real sound impact in terms of the way he handled himself. He seemed relaxed.”
The Finland native ended the night with five points and an assist.
“I just need to make sure when I come in the game the intensity doesn’t drop on the defensive end, especially, and then on the offensive end either,” Nkamhoua said.
Anosike wasn’t as effective as Nkamhoua as he struggled to finish at the basket. Still, the Sacred Heart grad transfer wasn’t a liability playing 12 minutes and grabbing three rebounds. Anosike did struggle on the offensive end, shooting one-of-five.
Neither, Anosike or Nkamhoua were spectacular, but they kept Tennessee afloat when Pons spent 14 minutes on the bench in the first half. Tennessee doesn’t need great play from the duo, but if they can get consistent reliable play from the two it would go a long way.
Defense returns to early season form
Tennessee’s offense struggled mightily against the Bulldogs, hampered significantly by a putrid 37% shooting from the field and 16% from three-point range.
The Vols had to have their defense step up and carry the bulk of the load, and they did just that, holding Mississippi State to a season low 53 points.
Tennessee’s defense looked like it did for the first month of the season, suffocating every opponent with ball pressure and protecting the basket with great athletes.
The Vols did both well, limiting the Bulldogs’ star guards, Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart Jr. to 16 and 11 points respectively on a combined 10-of-25 shooting. Both guards average 17 plus points per game on over 43% shooting.
On the night, Mississippi State shot just 33% from the field and 23% from three-point range. Just as importantly for Tennessee, they got back to making teams uncomfortable, forcing 18 turnovers in the win while blocking six shots.
The only area Tennessee struggled on the defensive end was finishing possessions with rebounds. The Bulldogs tallied 15 offensive rebounds and 10 second chance points.
“Defensively, I thought our guys were locked in,” Barnes said. “We gave up some rebounds but when you play a team that’s that long and physical, and we really had a small lineup out there at times, it’s hard to rebound.”
Tennessee goes to freshmen late
In a bad offensive performance, Tennessee’s scoring was balanced. Yves Pons had the best offensive night scoring 13 points on six-of-nine shooting while Jaden Springer added nine points in his return from injury and Keon Johnson and Santiago Vescovi had eight.
Pons fouled out with 2:15 to play and Rick Barnes turned to the freshmen guards Springer and Johnson to take UT home.
The duo scored eight of Tennessee’s final 10 points and Barnes drew up multiple plays for Springer out of timeouts in the game’s final minutes.
“There was no doubt coming down the stretch that we were going to play through Jaden because one he’s a guy who can finish well and he’s a guy who certainly can pass it to the open man. … I think we all know those two are going to get better and better. They just have to be more consistent.”
Johnson in particular was strong, scoring six points in the final four minutes including a crucial putback that pushed Tennessee’s lead to two possessions.
Tuesday’s final minutes could be a forewarning to how Tennessee’s offense will be run in March, with the talented freshmen leading the way.
“Those guys are growing at a very fast pace, ” Nkamhoua on Johnson and Springer. “Very happy to see them out there playing comfortably. I am very happy and grateful to see those guys playing like that.”
Up Next
Tennessee will stay at home for its third straight game when it hosts No. 15 Kansas to Thompson-Boling Arena for the SEC/ Big 12 challenge. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.