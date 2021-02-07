Tennessee bounced back after an abysmal performance against Ole Miss to grab an 82-71 win over Kentucky. Tennessee's freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson took over the game, and led the Vols to victory.
Here are three takeaways.
Tennessee first-half foul trouble
For Tennessee, the first half seemed to be an exercise in futility.
In the first three minutes of the game, John Fulkerson picked up two quick fouls that would see him benched for the last 17 minutes of the first half.
In his absence, Tennessee responded with Olivier Nkamhoua, who would pick up two fouls in 30 seconds and then find himself a place on the bench next to Fulkerson for the rest of the first half as well.
As the first half continued the foul trouble would continue to mount, as the Vols would lose Santiago Vescovi for the majority of the first half after picking up two fouls also.
“Our guys came out wanting to play and we were just too excited and too physical,” Rick Barnes said.
Tennessee battled hard with the Wildcats and held them to 35% shooting from the field along with 33% shooting from behind the three-point line.
Offensively, the Vols were able to score 34 points on 44% shooting from the field in the first half but struggled from behind the three-point line, shooting just 15%.
Tennessee was able to stay close in the rebounding battle. The Vols were outrebounded just 23-21, without Fulkerson and Nkamhoua due to foul trouble.
While the Vols were able to hang tough, they were undone by their foul trouble.
Tennessee finished the first half with 15 fouls and six players with two fouls. Kentucky was in the bonus six minutes into the game and went 13 for 15 from the free-throw line.
“Tonight I’m not arguing with one of those calls,” Barnes said. “Every call that I saw that was made was legit. The Vescovi foul in front of me was ridiculous, no reason to foul there.”
In comparison, Kentucky had just seven first half fouls and Brandon Boston was the only player with two. Tennessee shot three first half free throws and made two. Keon Johnson was Tennessee ‘s only free throw shooter in the first half.
Outside of the large free throw and foul discrepancy, Tennessee had a first half it would accept most nights.
Phenomenal freshman
Anytime Tennessee and Kentucky take the court, the focus of the game is largely on the talented freshmen Kentucky has, but tonight was all about Tennessee and its freshmen.
In a game in which the veteran players for Tennessee struggled, Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer put Tennessee on their backs and carried it to victory.
Springer had a career-high 23 points on 52.9% shooting from the field along with five rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Springer also went four for four from the free-throw line.
Johnson was even better, also scoring a career-high of 27 points on 56% shooting from the field, along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Johnson was able to get to the line often, and made the Wildcats pay by going nine of 11 from the charity stripe.
The ability of Springer and Johnson to attack the basket in transition put Kentucky on its heels, and also got them into some second half foul trouble.
“We finally did what the coaches have been asking us to do, and it worked,” Springer said on Johnson and his success. “Sometimes we get too caught up in running the plays and not just pushing the ball and getting easy buckets first.”
When they weren’t dominating on the offensive end, Springer and Johnson used their speed and athleticism to cause all kinds of troubles for Kentucky offensively in the second half.
Tennessee might finally have its freshman turning a corner, after the team struggled to find consistent success the past two weeks. If they have, Springer and Johnson can carry Tennessee a long way with performances like these.
Second-half turnaround
After struggling to find any success in the first half due to foul trouble, Tennessee turned up the heat in the second half, and ran the Wildcats off the court.
“The last few days in practice all we've talked about is run, run, run, run,” Barnes said.
Tennessee was able to score 48 second half points while shooting 50% from the field and three-point line, while also making nine of 11 free throws.
Tennessee outrebounded Kentucky in the second half 20-14, and held them to just four free-throw attempts.
Defensively, Tennessee locked up the Wildcats, holding them to just 28 points, 42% shooting from the field and 12% from behind the three-point line.
Keion Brooks was Kentucky’s leading scorer in the game with 23 points, but was shut down in the final stretch by Josiah Jordan James, who kept Brooks from finding any offense in the final 10 minutes of the game.
“I’m not sure how much people (outside) will talk about it, but the way Josiah shut down Keion Brooks in the final 10 minutes was as big as anything else tonight,” Barnes said.
Tennessee will hope to carry over its second half performance to its upcoming rematch with Florida.
Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on Wednesday against Florida on ESPN2.