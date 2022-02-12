The No. 19 Tennessee men’s basketball team overcame early foul trouble and held off a late Vanderbilt push to complete a 73-64 win over its in-state rival Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was the Vols’ seventh straight SEC win and their fourth victory in a row.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ 10th consecutive win over the Commodores.
Foul trouble burns Vols
The Vols’ scoring drought have resulted from a variety of reasons this year – turnovers and not taking open shots are two of the most prominent reason.
Saturday night, it was foul trouble that nearly cost the Vols.
Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler were the Vols’ two primary culprits in foul trouble. Both guards picked up 2 fouls in the first half and had to sit for its remainder. Vescovi missed the final 3:04 minutes of the half and Chandler the final 2:40.
Both players picked up an early foul in the second half and went to the bench. While they were away, Vanderbilt went on an extended 17-2 run to pull within a point of the Vols.
“The whole time when we were up, I felt that they would make a push. I really did,” Barnes said of Vanderbilt.
Chandler and Vescovi’s importance to the Vols’ offense was no more evident than when Chandler turned the momentum of the game around single handedly. With the Vols ahead by 4 points, he scored three-consecutive layups to extend the Vols’ lead back to 10.
Those were Chandler’s only 6 points of the night, but there might not have been 6 more important points scored. Tennessee cannot afford its two starting guards to spend over 10 minutes apiece on the bench.
“We’ve got to get a little bit smarter,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “There’s a fine line between being aggressive, and being overly aggressive or being careless. . . It’s almost like they’re still playing high school basketball where they’re giving up position for a steal. They’ve played enough now to know that at this level you get burned.”
Fulkerson returns to form
Someone in Tennessee’s frontcourt was going to have step up following Olivier Nkamhoua’s season-ending injury a week ago. On Tuesday night it was Jonas Aidoo. On Saturday against Vanderbilt, the Vols’ sixth-year senior John Fulkerson answered the call.
Fulkerson returned to his old form Saturday night as he was one of four Vols to score in double figures. Fulkerson put up 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, his first time with double-digit points in 9 games.
Fulkerson’s most impactful points of the night came when Tennessee was ahead by a single point. Fulkerson was fouled while he made a layup, and he completed the three-point play to extend the Vols’ lead out to 4 points. Vanderbilt would not come within 4 of the Vols again for the rest of the night.
“It felt pretty good, especially in front of this home crowd,” Fulkerson said of the and-one. “I love Tennessee more and more every time this crowd goes crazy, every time I’m in TBA. Credit to my teammates for putting me in that position.”
If Fulkerson can return to his previous All-SEC team level – or at least close to it – it would alleviate much of the pressure that currently sits on Tennessee’s freshman Aidoo and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to carry the Vols down the stretch.
“I think they’ve done a great job,” Fulkerson said. “And we need them, and myself and Uros to step up even more because we lost a great player in Olivier . . . As much as I hate it for our team and for Olivier, it’s an opportunity for this team, and especially the big guys to step up and to lead.”
Vanderbilt’s lights-out shooting
The Vols hurt themselves with foul trouble, but the game got as close as it did because Vanderbilt had an incredible shooting night.
The Commodores entered the night as KenPom’s 200th rated three-point shooting team, but they finished with a 37% mark from beyond the arc. For most of the game, the Commodores were above 40%.
“We believe they can really shoot the ball as anybody we play,” Barnes said. “If you’re not there and you’re not playing defense on edge, they don’t need much room. They run a terrific offense.”
Vanderbilt’s Myles Stute did the most damage from deep, making 5-of-8 from three and finishing with 17 points. Rodney Chatman made 3 triples of his own as the Commodores finished with 10 made threes.
Saturday night was the first time in 5 games that the Vols had allowed their opponent to make 10 threes in one contest, and Vanderbilt’s 37% mark was the highest the Vols have allowed since Kentucky shot 61% from three on Jan. 15.
“They’re disciplined. They know what they’re looking for,” Barnes said. “When coach (Jerry) Stackhouse calls something, they execute it. They don’t need much daylight. What they do, they do. And they do it well. They’re not going to get away from what they do.”