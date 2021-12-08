The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a 57-52 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. Their second loss of the season came from an overtime slugfest where offense ceased to exist for both teams.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s loss to the Red Raiders.
Missed opportunities add to offensive struggles
Tennessee faced a great challenge in Texas Tech. Nearly every starter for the Red Raiders is above 6-foot-6. They even entered the game as a top-20 defense, according to KenPom.
The greatest challenge to the Vols, aside from officiating, was themselves and the hoops.
By no means have the Vols been perfect in shooting, but this game featured a season low. The Vols went an astonishing 6-for-40 from beyond the arc. Combined with field goals, they went 19-for-71.
Most shots were from good looks; the execution could have been better.
“We got a lot of good looks. I feel like in the first half it started off really slow for us,” Josiah Jordan James said. “I think in the second half we got everything we could have asked for in terms of looks, (it) just wasn’t our day. 6-for-40 from three just wasn’t shooting the ball well.”
Tennessee’s top two scorers thus far, Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler, struggled to record double-digits on the stat sheet. John Fulkerson led the charge with 10 points.
“You got Kennedy, a freshman. Zeig(ler), a freshman. Santi, he wasn’t his normal self,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “He said it as soon as he walked in the locker room: ‘Hey, I just wasn’t myself.’ We need Santi. We need John. We need Josiah. We need those guys because they’ve been around here long enough to help us through that.”
Despite the struggles, the Vols never shied away from shooting. Zeigler hit a clutch three as time expired. James tied the game with under a minute to play. Vescovi had a chance at a game-winner but couldn’t get the three to go in the final seconds of regulation.
Defense provides bright spot on a dark night
While Tennessee struggled offensively, Texas Tech was not much better. The Red Raiders went 4-for-24 from three-point range. Overall, the Raiders went 19-for-61 from the field and 15-for-25 in charity shots.
The Vols held the Red Raiders to just 5 second-chance points while giving up just 4 points to their bench. John Fulkerson had 5 blocks out of the team 8. As a whole, Tennessee generated 15 turnovers from Texas Tech.
“Defensively, we do take great pride,” Barnes said. “We went four guards because we truly believed that we could switch everything and guard anybody they had out there. I admire our guys for that. It was an ugly game from our point of view. I admire guys for grit they stayed with on the defensive end.”
Aside from the occasional big plays like dunks or uncontested threes, the Vols struggled in two areas defensively – foul trouble and rebounding.
Vescovi, Chandler, Zeigler and James all recorded 4 personals each. As the game progressed along with the fouls, players were constantly subbed in and out.
Texas Tech was able to out rebound Tennessee 54 to 47, with 44 defensive rebounds compared to UT’s 37.
The defense, while not perfect, was able to keep the game in contention.
Empire state of mind
These mini-tournament style games at marquee venues always bring about intriguing basketball games. Immediately after Tennessee’s contest against Texas Tech, Villanova also struggled to hit threes against Syracuse. Up until the Jimmy V Classic, no Division I team missed 34 three-pointers in a single game. Tennessee and Villanova both did that at the Garden on the same night.
“Obviously, the game didn’t go as planned, but we had to take it into perspective of how blessed we are to play in an arena like this,” Fulkerson said. “How many great people and great teams and how many memories have been made here? Just how God has blessed us to be able to play in this great arena and be on this platform-first and foremost.”
The opportunity to play in such a historic venue adds to the pressure of the game, but it might also add a reason for distraction.
“I don’t think there’s any question that when you’re in a special place. We all know it and have grown up with it. I think it can affect guys, and that’s why we do it,” Barnes said. “Hopefully we’re going to be on a bigger stage than this at some point in time. Our goal will always be to play on Monday, the biggest stage you can get. As many times as you can get on the biggest stage it will help us.”
Regardless of the result of these out of conference tournaments, it becomes greater for the student athletes. Tournaments like the Jimmy V Classic enable the athletes to play in historic venues while continuing to shape their skills up for conference play. Distractions may happen, but not every game of basketball is going to be perfect.
“I don’t think we can kid ourselves. Being in the Garden, everybody comes in and they want to play well in here early. Sometimes we made shots too quick — guys were trying to rush the shot. Little too much over-dribble with certain guys,” Barnes said. “We’ll learn from it. We learned a lot from the Villanova loss, we’ll learn from this one. Lot of basketball ahead of us and see the improvements we got to make.“