Tennessee opened up the SEC tournament with a 78-66 win against Florida on Friday. Tennessee turned up the heat on the Gators defensively and were able to advance to play Alabama on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways.
Defense leads the way
For the entirety of the season, Tennessee has been able to hang its hat on its defensive play.
Down the stretch of the season, opponents started to find ways to open up the Tennessee defense and get to the basketball.
Against Florida, in the regular-season finale, Tennessee regained its prowess as one of the best defensive teams in the nation.
The first game of the SEC tournament would be no different for the Vols against Florida once again. Tennessee held Florida to just 30% shooting from the field and the three-point line in the first half.
Tyree Appleby was the only Gator to get anything going as he led the team in scoring with six points on two of four shooting from behind the three-point line.
Tennessee was also able to force Florida into nine first-half turnovers.
Tennessee also had seven blocks, six of which came from Yves Pons.
“Defense is my first job to do out on the court, ” Pons said. “I went out there and did it today.”
Florida would score just 22 first-half points.
In the second half, Tennessee would continue to play the Gators tough, even without John Fulkerson who left the game with an injury as a result of an elbow from Omar Payne.
“We all care so much about John, ” Santiago Vescovi said. “All of us. We played for him today.”
Tre Mann would be the Gators only source of offense in the second half as he scored 28 of the Gators’ 44 points. He went seven-for-11 from the field and five-for-seven from behind the three-point line. He also shot nine-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Florida was able to up its shooting percentages in the second half as they shot 39% from the floor and 50% from behind the three-point line.
Tennessee was able to keep the Gators in check with its defense and hold on for the comfortable 12 point win despite the efforts of Mann.
“The biggest thing for our success on defense is having each other's backs and playing together, ” Pons said.
Sustainable offense
Tennessee has struggled to play consistently good offense this season, they’ve never been a team to light the world on fire offensively and to its credit, because of its defense it hasn't needed to be.
The Vols were able to turn defense into an offense against the Gators as they scored 16 points off of Florida’s turnovers.
Tennessee has needed consistent scoring across the board all season and today against Florida it got it.
Five Tennessee players scored in double figures while Fulkerson had eight points and Victor Bailey had seven of his own.
Vescovi led the team in scoring with 14 points on four-of-nine shooting from behind the three-point line while also going two-for-four from the free-throw line.
“I felt confident in the game today, ” Vescovi said. “I felt more confident as the game went on. The depth perception of the rim and the stands behind messed with my mind early. After I settled down though I started to feel better.”
Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson helped carry the load in their first SEC tournament game.
Springer had 13 points on five-of-13 shooting from the field while going three-for-four from the free-throw line.
Johnson also had 13 points on six of 11 shooting from the field while also dishing out six assists.
Tennessee shot 46% from the field and 36% from the three-point line for the game.
To find success in the remainder of the season Tennessee doesn’t have to be the best offensive team in the nation but they have to be good enough to match who they’re playing.
Today, they were able to meet that standard by scoring 78 points
Dominating the paint
For the second straight game against Florida, Tennessee dominated the Gators in the paint.
Tennessee out rebounded Florida 38-33 without its starting center, Fulkerson, in the second half.
In Fulkerson’s absence, Pons stepped up and dominated in the paint.
Pons set a Tennessee record with nine blocks which also tied the SEC tournament record. He also had eight rebounds and 11 points.
“I thought Yves Pons was terrific, ” Barnes said. “He was locked in on both ends. His blocks were great.”
Josiah James also stepped up and was the fix-it guy for Tennessee. He had 12 points and nine rebounds. He also was able to dish out five assists.
Johnson also contributed eight boards to the Tennessee barrage of rebounds.
Scoring the paint was also a strength for Tennessee as it scored 34 of its 78 points in the paint compared to just 18 points in the paint for Florida.
Up Next
Tennessee will play Alabama in the semifinals of the SEC tournament on Saturday in Nashville. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Barnes said he’d be surprised if Fulkerson was ready to play against Alabama.