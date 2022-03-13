TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team made history Sunday afternoon at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, taking down No. 8 seed Texas A&M 65-50 in the SEC Tournament title game to clinch the conference championship.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ first title win since SEC 1979.
History four decades in the making
The Vols hadn’t gotten over the hump in 43 years.
Rick Barnes was in his mid-20s and was an assistant at Davidson the last time the Vols won the SEC Tournament in 1979. He had taken his Vols to the title game twice in his seven-year tenure, but the much-coveted championship had eluded him until Sunday.
“These guys have worked hard,” Barnes said. “They deserve what they've been able to achieve here, but I truly thank the good Lord for the blessing to be associated with them and the opportunity that I've been given at the University of Tennessee.”
Tennessee has always had difficulty in the SEC championship game. The Vols had made the final game of the tournament 13 times – third-most among league schools – but had only won it four times before Sunday.
The Vols came close to glory in both 2018 and 2019, but in back-to-back years, they fell in the finals – first to Kentucky in 2018 and then to Auburn in 2019.
For Tennessee to finally exorcise those demons in 2022, it took an extra push that Barnes accredited to the Vols’ veteran leadership.
“We said for us to move forward, we're going to have to have great leadership,” Barnes said. “… That's where it started a year ago with them deciding that, hey, the leadership had to really come from within, and we've gotten it.”
Ending Texas A&M’s run
Reaching the SEC Tournament title game was no easy task for the Aggies. They came into the tournament as the No. 8 seed after going 9-9 in conference play during the regular season and proved that in March, all you need is one hot streak.
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams led his Aggies on an improbable run over their first three games of the tournament. Texas A&M took down No. 9 Florida, No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Arkansas to advance to the title game, seeking their first SEC Championship since joining the SEC in 2012.
Tennessee brought Texas A&M’s run to a screeching halt in the opening minutes of the game. The Vols opened the title game on a 14-0 run and the Aggies missed their first 8 shots.
Tennessee cooled off dramatically when the Aggies went to zone defense after the first media timeout, but the Vols’ defensive was suffocating – holding the Aggies to 31% from the field and 4-for-19 from three – and their offense was good enough down the stretch to get the job done.
Postgame, Barnes on multiple occasions sang praises for the job Williams and the Aggies did to reach the final.
“Well, my first thought is that Texas A&M should be in the NCAA tournament,” Barnes said. “I think that the job that Coach Williams and his staff did through this tournament, I felt all year that the SEC was the best basketball league in the country. And for them to do what they did over four days was really remarkable.”
Chandler’s three-point barrage
Tennessee started the regular season by making a program-record 17 three-pointers in their win over UT Martin. All season, the Vols have shot more threes than in any other year of Barnes’ tenure, so it was only fitting that the Vols succeeded beyond the arc in to win the SEC tournament.
Tennessee went 12-for-28 from three-point range as they downed the Aggies to clinch their fifth SEC title. Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each made 4 threes, while Josiah-Jordan James added three of his own. Zakai Zeigler’s lone basket of the afternoon was also a three-pointer.
Chandler’s threes were Tennessee’s most impactful buckets of the game. The Vols went on scoring drought that approached six minutes after they opened the game on the 14-0 run. Chandler drained a triple at the 7:42 mark that ended the stretch and gave the Vols momentum to close out the half.
So Chandler continued for the rest of the game. Each time the Vols lost steam and Texas A&M seemed to close the gap, Chandler responded with a three.
The All-SEC guard finished with 14 points, and for his efforts, he was named to the All-Tournament team, as well as the tournament’s MVP just days after he injured his ankle in the opening minutes of Tennessee’s first game.
“I know I twisted my ankle, but I wanted to fight through, come back and play with my guys and win the SEC championship, and that's what happened today,” Chandler said.