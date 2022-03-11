The No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team defeated No. 10 seed Mississippi State 72-59 Friday evening in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal round from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. With the win, the Vols advanced to the semifinal round of the Tournament, where they will face the winner of No. 3 Kentucky and No. 11 Vanderbilt.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ third SEC Tournament win over Mississippi State in the last four years.
James sparks second-half run
Tennessee was looking for separation to start the second half.
The Vols by no means played poorly over the first 20 minutes, as they shot 50% from the field and forced 11 turnovers on 6 steals. But on the back of a 13-for-23 mark from the floor, Mississippi State entered the break down only 2 points.
Tennessee could not shake off the Bulldogs.
Josiah-Jordan James provided the spark that the Vols were looking for to start the second half. He was scored the Vols’ first 12 points of the second half, going 4-for-4 from three-point range. He finished with 14 points in the final 20 minutes.
“It was great. I was jumping all around, waving in the air,” Zakai Zaigler said of James’ stretch. “I felt like I was making the shots. I just love seeing all my teammates do that, and especially him.”
James credited his teammates’ consistent encouragement for transforming his three-point shooting since missing the potential-game winning shot at Texas.
“They give me the utmost confidence,” James said. “Those guys and everybody in the locker are always telling me to shoot. The next one is going in, and I truly believe that. I just say trusting in my teammates and trusting in my work because I put the time in, so I think it's going to pay off.”
Chandler bangs up ankle
The Vols received a massive scare less than four minutes into the game when Kennedy Chandler fell awkwardly and stayed down holding his right ankle. He was able to walk off the court on his power, albeit with a slight limp, and went into the tunnel to be examined by Tennessee’s training staff.
However, a minute and 14 seconds later, Chandler checked back into the game like everything was normal and immediately hit back-to-back fadeaway jumpers.
At the 8:28 mark in the first half, Santiago Vescovi fell on Chandler’s ankle, and again he exited the game towards the tunnel. The second scare was less significant than the first, as Barnes had Chandler back in the game less than a minute later.
Chandler had one final ankle flare-up in the second half, but even with the Vols holding a double-digit lead over the Bulldogs, Chandler played the final 8:33 minutes of the game.
Barnes cited a desire to keep Chandler fresh ahead of the NCAA Tournament as the reason that he continued to play him – coupled with Chandler’s own persistence.
“In Kennedy's situation, I said to him, ‘If I see you limping, you're coming out of the game,’” Barnes said. “He said, ‘I'm not limping.’”
Tennessee’s backcourt showed that it could handle a potential extended absence from the All-SEC freshman. Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, in addition to James’ game-high 16 points.
“Our mentality throughout the year he is always next man up because you never know what's going to happen,” James said. “We're thankful that Kennedy is doing well and that he is okay, but we had faith in whoever was going to come in.”
Huntley-Hatfield gives Vols post presence
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will be one of Tennessee’s biggest wildcards over the course of postseason play. The Vols have endured inconsistent post play all season, but Friday night’s win gave them a glimpse of what a winning formula in March looks like – strong post play starting with Huntley-Hatfield.
Huntley-Hatfield led Tennessee’s forwards with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting against the Bulldogs. He was the key reason why Tennessee outscored Mississippi State in the paint 32-22.
“When he wants to play physical and when he is playing at his best and imposing his will, I mean, it's really hard to stop him,” James said of Huntley-Hatfield.
Huntley-Hatfield was right in the midst of Tennessee’s dominant second-half, as he scored back-to-back buckets in the opening minutes, and Tennessee never looked back from there.
Barnes was impressed with Huntley-Hatfield’s defense as much as anything else. All 3 of Huntley-Hatfield’s rebounds came on the defensive end, and he limited Mississippi State’s two starting forwards, Garrison Brooks and Andersson Garcia, to a combined 8 points and 8 rebounds.
“When he gets locked in on the defensive end and rebounds the ball and brings his physicality, I mean, he really helps us,” Barnes said. “He really does. When he is really locked in, he is a good defender.”