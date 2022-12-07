No. 7 Tennessee used a strong second half to take down Eastern Kentucky 84-49. Julian Phillips' double-double along with Tyreke Key's 17 points.
Head coach Rick Barnes said before the game that the Colonels would press and be very scrappy. That was the case all throughout the first half in both the half court and full court.
From the opening tip, Eastern Kentucky brought the press and forced many turnovers and bad possessions for the Vols. By the end of the half, the Vols had converted just 24% from the field and 13% from behind the arc.
However, the defense stood strong. The Colonels hung around for much of the first half and even took turns taking the lead with the Vols early. However, the hustle stats remained a constant for Tennessee despite 10 turnovers compared to four assists.
“I think when you think about Eastern Kentucky, you think about the way they play the style,” Barnes said. “We haven't played against anybody that is going at it like that for that long as much as we tried to work on simulating it in practice yesterday.”
The Vols outrebounded Eastern Kentucky 32-19 and finished the half with five steals and three blocks. Thirteen of those rebounds were on the offensive end. That along with 14-17 free throw shooting kept them on track to end the half with a bit of a cushion, leading 32-21.
The Vols were able to clean things up offensive in the second half while keeping form defensively.
Tennessee opened up the second half on a 10-0 run and lead 42-21 thanks in large part to Key, who contributed eight points to the run. Key finished with 17 points, 12 of which were in the second half.
“I think just for me, I'm still kind of settling in and like I said, it's kind of early in the process for me still, because I didn't play last year,” Key said. “So obviously a new role. So I think just taking steps every day to get better at that and just keep learning and playing the position and whatever role they want me in and just keep filling it out.”
Key's night was cut short after going down with a non-contact injury on his right leg. It didn't seem to be serious, and he returned to the bench after a short time in the locker room. After the game, both Key and Barnes confirmed that it was just cramps.
Julian Phillips did a little bit of everything despite a poor shooting night. He still finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
“There’ll be some nights shots don't fall,” You know, sometimes they do and I know I'm a better shooter than whatever my percentage probably is right now, but staying consistent in the gym with it and keep getting shots up. So I know eventually they'll come back around and fall.”
By night's end, the Vols had five double-digit scorers: Key, Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua, Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic.
The Vols will look to continue the defensive dominance and build on the offensive performance from the second half into matchups with No. 13 Maryland and No. 10 Arizona next week.
