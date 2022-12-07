Tennessee is set to tip off with border-state foes Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. EST.
The Vols will play the final game of a three-game home stand at Thompson-Boling Arena before heading on the road to Brooklyn to face No. 13 Maryland in the Hall of Fame Invitational and then to Tucson to face No. 10 Arizona.
Tennessee (7-1) recently jumped up six spots to No. 7 on the heels of a six-game win streak capped off by a 94-40 win over Alcorn State.
Against the Braves, the Vols had 50 points in the paint behind a dominant performance out of the frontcourt by Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic. However, head coach Rick Barnes still wants a more dynamic approach to the offense.
“There’s a lot that we could talk about when getting the ball in the paint,” Barnes said. “There’s obviously great advantages to that, but we’re trying to get our guys in there to understand that they’re going to have to play quicker and faster in tight spaces. You’re not going to be able to get it and turn around and just think there’s not going to be people.”
This next stretch of games will be a good litmus test of where the Vols are at heading into SEC action.
However, the Vols might be without Santiago Vescovi, who missed last game due to a shoulder injury. Josiah James is expected to play after coming back last game with limited minutes.
Whether or not the two play, it’s next man up for Tennessee. Barnes still has improvement on his mind despite recent success. Eastern Kentucky plays a very scrappy and fast paced game that Barnes admires. He wants his team to take a page out of the Colonels’ book.
“We need what we’re going to see from Eastern Kentucky,” Barnes said. “A team that really scrambles. They’re coming at you from all different angles. They try to turn you over. They want a very high-tempo game.”
The Colonels boast a top-20 offense in terms of scoring, which should provide the Vols defense with a nice challenge. They like to put pressure on the opposing offense and turn it into easy baskets on the other end.
“They do a good job with it (their pace), too. They’ve committed to it,” Barnes said. “They’re going to sell out to it. That means there’s going to be random traps all over the place. It could be in the half-court, three-quarter-court, full-court. They’re going to really work at it trying to (make it) a high-possession game.
Eastern Kentucky has already faced a power conference opponent to this season, falling to Cincinnati 87-69 on Nov. 13. The Colonels most recently fell 97-80 to James Madison.
The Vols have never lost to Eastern Kentucky (5-0) and they won the last matchup in 2018, 95-67 during the Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams days.
“They do a good job of getting their players that they want to score where they need them to score,” Barnes said. “It’s going to be a lot of energy. They bring a lot of energy when they play.”
