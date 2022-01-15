Kentucky blocks Tennessee’s attempt at three straight victories at Rupp Arena behind monster performance from Oscar Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington in 107-79 loss.
LEXINGTON, Ky. – John Fulkerson was booed the second he stepped on the court preceding Tennessee’s road matchup against No. 18 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
The Kentucky faithful had seen plenty of the super-senior on their home ground. Fulkerson’s 27-point performance led the Vols back from down 17 to beat the Wildcats in early 2020.
Tennessee was searching for its third consecutive win at Rupp Arena Saturday, which would have been the first time an opponent had bested the Wildcats three consecutive games on their home court in the history of the storied program.
But unlike the previous two visits to Lexington, Tennessee tripped over their own feet on the way to a 107-79 loss.
Fulkerson was a non-factor against Kentucky this time around. The senior from Kingsport, Tennessee failed to score Saturday afternoon in 20 minutes on the floor.
It’s not like he had an easy assignment either. Perhaps the nation’s most dominant player, Oscar Tshiebwe, was a force on the boards against Tennessee’s frontcourt for Kentucky. The 6-foot-9 big man went off for 9 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Almost equally unstoppable for the Wildcats was freshman guard TyTy Washington, who dropped a game high 28 points with 5 assists and 2 rebounds.