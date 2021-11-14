Olivier Nkamhoua made just his first career start last Tuesday in the Vols’ season-opener against UT Martin. He was entering his third year in the program, but he had never established a role outside of coming off the bench.
After dropping a double-double against UT Martin, Nkamhoua picked up right where he left off.
Nkamhoua led the Vols to a 94-62 victory over in-state rival ETSU Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, setting a career-high with 23 points and 8 rebounds as the Vols improved to 2-0 for the season.
“I’ve been able to build a lot more confidence in my game,” Nkamhoua said. “I think a lot of it comes from my teammates having confidence in me, my coaches having confidence in me. And like I said before, the work that I’ve put in, just trusting that work.”
The Helsinki, Finland, native Nkamhoua shot 64% from the field and went a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range. He also made 3-of-4 attempts from the free throw line and added an assist and a steal.
On a day when former five-star prospect Kennedy Chandler displayed his freak athleticism and John Fulkerson made his season debut, Nkamhoua was simply the best player on the court. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, however, thinks he can be even better.
“He’s grown a lot in a lot of different areas,” Barnes said. “I will tell you this, I still don’t think he’s close to scratching the surface of where he can be as he continues to understand the game the way he needs to.
Nkamhoua was quiet in the game’s first half, soring just 7 points on 43% shooting from the field. It gave time for Chandler to take control of the game, which he did – totaling all 16 of his points in the first half.
It says a lot about Nkmhoua’s potential that on a day when Chandler was playing the way current ETSU head coach and former Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver described as like a “young Kyrie Irving,” Nkamhoua was the Vols’ leading scorer.
The 6-foot-8 forward went on a tear in the second half, making 6-of-7 field goals – including one three – to 16 second half points. Nkamhoua was particularly strong on defense, where 6 of his 8 rebounds came.
Barnes has sang Nkahmoua’s praises since he arrived at Tennessee three years ago, but only now are the results starting to show. Oliver credits Barnes’ elite player development over time for Nkamhoua’s success.
“In my opinion, coach Barnes is at his best with veterans,” Oliver said. “When good players here for two and three years – he’s the best teacher and player developer I’ve ever been around – the guys that end up being juniors and seniors are going to be elite improvement.”
Chandler added a plethora of highlight worthy plays, finishing as Tennessee’s second-leading scorer on 6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. Justin Powell added 11 points of his own on 3-for-4 shooting from deep, and Fulkerson quietly totaled 10 rebounds.
ETSU never found its footing in this one. The Bucs shot just 34% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times. Jordan King made 4 three-pointers en route to 20 points, but outside him, David Sloan and Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs scored just 19 points.
With Nkamhoua coming into his own, Fulkerson back from injury and Chandler leading the way, the expectations for this Volunteer team are sky-high. Oliver compared the group to the 31-win team back in 2018-19 with Grant Williams and Admiral Schoefield and thought they have the talent to reach the Final Four.
The Vols want to take it one game at a time. They didn’t treat this game or the opener against UT Martin any differently than they will their upcoming matchup with Villanova. Every game is just as important as any other to the Vols, which is why they just might meet those expectations.
“I want to have the most success we’ve ever had at Tennessee, and the most wins we’ve ever had,” Fulkerson said. “And I think we have the coaching staff and the players and the talent to do it, we just got to lock in and buy in every single day in practice and every single game."