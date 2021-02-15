Inconsistency once again found Tennessee last week, this time on the road. Tennessee was able to get a relatively easy win against Georgia at home on Wednesday but once again it failed to be able to string solid performances together.
Tennessee failed to put together a complete game against LSU and it led to its demise as Tennessee never could completely reign in the Tigers when they started to close the score.
The Vols will have a chance to once again try and make things right against South Carolina on Tuesday.
The 5-9 (3-7 SEC) Gamecocks have been hit extremely hard by COVID-19 and it kept them from playing their full allotment of games this season. South Carolina is coming into the matchup on a three-game losing streak against Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss.
The Gamecocks can put up some points as they average 74 points per game on 42.5% shooting from the floor and 31% shooting from behind the three-point line.
“They play the 10 fastest pace in the nation which you don’t really think of when you see Frank Martin’s teams,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “He’s done an unbelievable job in the amount of time he’s had to practice to make the adjustments he’s made and any time you go up against his teams you know it’s gonna be a hard-fought game.”
A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant lead South Carolina on the offensive end of the court
Lawson averages 17.9 points per game on 42.7% shooting from the field and 36% shooting from the three-point line. He also leads the team in steals with 22 and averages 4.4 rebounds per game.
Lawson is also the team's best three-point shooter, making 36% of his three-pointers while also having made 21 more three-pointers than the next South Carolina player.
Bryant has only started three games of the 12 he’s played in this season. However, it hasn’t stopped him from making an impact. Bryant averages 14.1 points per game on 51% shooting from the field while also grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game.
South Carolina struggles to score in the first half as they’ve been outscored by its opponents 534-482. In the second half, the Gamecocks have been able to outscore their opponents 555-534.
South Carolina averages 15.7 turnovers per game which is a lot but it does a good job of turning its opponents over also.
Gamecock opponents average 17 turnovers a game and 76 points. They also average 44% shooting from the field and 34% shooting from the three-point line.
“It’s in South Carolina’s DNA to turn people over and play really hard, ” Barnes said.
Tennessee will need to play a conservative game with the basketball so they can quell turnover issues that have arrived since relying on its guards more.
Jaden Springer has continued his ascension to prominence in the SEC in the last three games as he’s scored 74 points on 57% shooting from the field. Springer has become the go-to guy on offense for Tennessee because of his ability to attack the basket and play through contact.
“Jaden is a major league competitor, ” Barnes said. “He’s worked really hard on shooting the basketball. The biggest thing is that he’s learned to play through fatigue.”
Keon Johnson hasn’t been too shabby either as he’s scored 50 points over his last three games and has created a solid backcourt duo with Springer.
While the turn to more guard-oriented offense has helped Tennessee in the short term on offense, it still needs success from veteran players Yves Pons, Victor Bailey and John Fulkerson who have struggled nightly as of recently.
Pons has been injured as of late. He didn’t play against Georgia and while he tried to play against LSU his productivity was minimized as he was only able to play 25 minutes and score just three points while also only getting four rebounds.
Bailey has struggled to score recently as he’s shot just 15% from the field in the last two games which kept Tennessee from getting any real productivity off the bench.
Fulkerson has been struggling most of the season and the past week hasn’t been any better. He had just eight points over his last two games. He has brought more hustle as of late but he hasn’t been able to produce offense.
“We haven't played to the ability we can, ” Barnes said. “We definitely need Yves. John Fulkerson and VJ to play at the ability we know they can.”
Tennessee will have a chance to get right against South Carolina on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.