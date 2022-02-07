The Tennessee men’s basketball team responded to a heart-breaking loss at Texas with two wins this past week. The Vols hosted Texas A&M Tuesday night and fended off the Aggies 90-80 and then went on the road to South Carolina and won in dominant fashion 81-57.
The Vols have now won five-consecutive SEC games and sit in a tie for third in the SEC at 7-3.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
Tennessee’s backcourt turned in another excellent week as the Vols went 2-0.
The group led the way Tuesday night as the Vols knocked off the Aggies, with Kennedy Chandler, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler all scoring in double figures with 13 or more points.
James hit a three-pointer to start the Texas A&M game after missing the potential game-winner at Texas. The junior guard followed up a solid Tuesday night with a career day at South Carolina, scoring a career-high 20 points with 4 three-pointers.
Chandler, Vescovi and Zeigler all scored double-digit points at South Carolina as well. The freshman Chandler put up a quiet double-double with 11 points and 10 assists while committing only one turnover at point guard.
Zeigler continued his fantastic season by tying his career-high with 18 points — all in the second half — while battling sickness. Zeigler also hit 4 three-pointers and kickstarted Tennessee’s dominant second half with a solo 10-2 run.
With James, Chandler and Zeigler stepping up over the past week, Vescovi went under the radar but did not drop off in production. That depth gives Tennessee a dangerous four-headed monster in the backcourt.
Grade: A
Frontcourt
Olivier Nkamhoua was the lone standout from a shaky week out of Tennessee’s frontcourt.
After weeks of inconsistencies, Nkamhoua started to display the aggressiveness head coach Rick Barnes had been hoping for, and it paid off in game. Nkamhoua scored 15 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and had 3 blocks in the win over Texas A&M.
Nkamhoua played well in 17 minutes at South Carolina, but he exited the game after suffering a leg injury and did not return.
Tennessee’s combination of Uros Plavsic, John Fulkerson and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield did not provide much else. Those three forwards combined for 11 points in two games. Huntley-Hatfield played only four minutes at South Carolina and committed 2 fouls, the second of which was a Flagrant 1.
Their efforts on the glass was better, as Tennessee out-rebounded both Texas A&M and South Carolina, but the Vols were outscored in the paint in both games.
Grade: C
Offense
Despite winning both its games this week, Tennessee suffered from its usual offensive inconsistencies.
Tennessee’s tendency to go through long scoring droughts were its biggest problem. The Vols lead the Aggies by 14 points in the second half, but went the next five minutes without a field goal and the Aggies came within a point.
Tennessee started as hot as possible at South Carolina, making 4-of-6 from deep to start the game, but the Gamecocks took the lead in the first half with another Tennessee offensive drought. Tennessee’s second half, however, was a good as it could be, and the Vols cruised to the win in the final 20 minutes.
Since being held to a season-low 51 points at Texas, the Vols have scored 90 and 81 points in back-to-back games. The Vols shot 42% or better from the floor in both contests and made at least 11 threes in each – 14 at South Carolina.
The most encouraging sign for the Vols was its offense traveling on the road, as they were previously 2-6 in games outside of Thompson-Boling Arena.
Grade: B-
Defense
Tennessee’s defense was not at its usual elite form Tuesday night when Texas A&M put up 80 points on the Vols. Those 80 points were the second-most an opponent has scored against the Vols this season and the most since Kentucky totaled 107 on Jan. 15.
Like the Vols, A&M had four players finish in double figures, shooting 46% from the field as a team and 32% from deep. Tennessee forced 16 turnovers and 12 steals, led by James’ 5.
The Vols’ defense returned to form at South Carolina, holding the Gamecocks to 57 points on 32% shooting from the floor. The Vols again totaled double-digit steals (10), with James, Chandler and Zeigler each grabbing 3 steals. James also had 3 of Tennessee’s 6 blocks.
The Vols were efficient on the defensive glass. They totaled more defensive rebounds than their opponents had offensive rebounds, 45-22 across both games.
Grade:A-