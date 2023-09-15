The 2023 Maui Invitational Tournament’s Championship Round has found a new location in Hawaii after the island of Maui was devastated by wildfires in early August. All eight men’s college basketball teams invited to the tournament, including the Tennessee Vols, will still be participating.
The tournament will now be held at the Stan Sheriff Center, the home of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, in Honolulu — the state's capitol.
It was originally supposed to be held at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, but the center is still being used for restoration efforts to the victims of the Maui fires.
The tournament will still be held from Nov. 20-22, and all tickets previously purchased will be honored and placed in likewise seating at the Stan Sheriff Center. In addition, fans who had already purchased travel packages for the tournament will be offered similar packages with beach hotels in Honolulu. More tickets are set to go on sale in early October. Other details regarding the event will be released at a later date.
The Vols will compete in a field of eight teams that includes four former Maui Invitational champions – Gonzaga, Kansas, Syracuse, and UCLA. They are set to face off against Syracuse in their opening round matchup on Monday, Nov. 20.
In addition to the Maui Invitational tournament, Tennessee will also travel to Michigan State on Sunday, Oct. 29 to play in an exhibition game for charity. All of the proceeds from that game will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which will provide much-needed support to those suffering on the island of Maui.
This is the Vols’ fourth time participating in the tournament’s 40-year history. Their best result of fourth place came in their first attempt in 2004, where the then-11th ranked squad defeated Stanford in the opening round, but lost to eventual champion North Carolina. This is the second time Tennessee will play in the tournament under head coach Rick Barnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.