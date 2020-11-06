The majority of Tennessee's men's basketball schedule was released Friday morning. The schedule includes the regular 18-game SEC play and seven out of conference games.
Tennessee's season will begin on Nov. 25 with Tennessee hosting Charlotte. The Vols will then turnaround and face VCU on Nov. 27.
Tennessee then has a two week gap in its schedule until it host Cincinnati on Dec. 12. However, Rick Barnes indicated to the media last month that the Vols would still play Gonzaga, who they were originally scheduled to play in New York City, and this week CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Tennessee and Gonzaga would meet on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.
The rest of Tennessee's non conference slate includes Appalachian State, Tennessee Tech, USC Upstate and a Jan. 30 meeting with Kansas.
Tennessee's SEC season will begin Dec. 30 at Missouri. The Vols SEC home opener will be the ensuing Saturday against Alabama.
In addition to Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the Vols will play Missouri and Florida twice.
Tennessee will play rival Kentucky twice in two weeks with the Vols traveling to Lexington on Feb. 6 and hosting the Wildcats on Feb. 20.
The schedule also includes matchups on the road at Auburn and LSU.
Tennessee's regular season will conclude on March 3 against Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena.