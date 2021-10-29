The field of 68 in the 2021 NCAA tournament was cut to 48 after the first day of round one on March 19.
Tennessee was one of those 16, a team that worked and fought through COVID-19 restrictions only to fall to 12-seed Oregon State within days of arriving to Indianapolis for the bubble-style tournament.
According to head coach Rick Barnes, now-junior guard Josiah Jordan-James put a lot of the blame for that loss on himself.
“We played a team that, obviously, was better than people thought and had a great run through the tournament,” Barnes said. “I told him not to be so hard on himself, but the fact is what he said is what every coaching staff would tell you: 'Your best teams (succeed) when it comes from within and players are able to help each other.'”
Surely, Tennessee had its share of obstacles last season. The Vols missed out on the locker room aspect of the college experience, but that camaraderie is looking to make a resounding comeback this season. One thing is for sure – Barnes and the Vols are ready for a return to normalcy.
“Our locker room is a second home for all of us, and we do so much there together,” Barnes said. “Last year, we didn't get any of that. I feel for the players last year who did not get a real feel of what it was about and what it should be, but this year has been a lot of fun.”
“It made us really truly appreciate what we had before.”
For Tennessee basketball, it all starts this Saturday in an exhibition matchup against Lenoir-Rhyne from Hickory, North Carolina.
The Vols will face Barnes’ Alma mater – the Bears – for the second time since his arrival at Tennessee in 2015. Barnes played for Lenoir-Rhyne from 1974-1977.
Tennessee beat the Bears as the No. 6 seed to open the 2018-19 season. The Vols won handily, 86-41. It was the first of 27 wins the Vols would collect in a season that featured the Vols’ first sweet-16 run since 2014.
The Bears are replacing their top-5 scorers from last season, a team that went 9-7 in division II’s South Atlantic Conference.
A win Saturday hands Tennessee its 10th straight win in exhibition format, and would also increase Tennessee’s exhibition win streak to 21 games.
Saturday’s game against Lenoir-Rhyne allows more than just an adrenaline rush for Tennessee basketball fans, it also eases the Vols into a return to normalcy in college basketball with a roster featuring eight newcomers – seven freshmen and Auburn transfer guard Justin Powell.
Vols fans can expect seven of those eight to play Saturday, minus top-50 center prospect Jonas Aidoo, who missed much of preseason practice with an illness.
Fan-favorite super senior John Fulkerson will also miss Saturday’s exhibition with a fractured left thumb, an injury the sixth-year senior suffered in an intrasquad scrimmage in mid-October.
Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is one of many Vols hoping to make a big splash in his first game as a Vol Saturday.
“I look forward to it, it’s going to be kind of a ‘tune-up’ game for me,” Huntley-Hatfield said. “Being able to get a game under my belt with the fans there in the arena… I’m really looking forward to coming out there to do what I do and help my team win.”