Tennessee nearly blew a 14-point lead to Texas A&M, but a late 12-0 run was enough to push the Vols to a 90-80 win Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, their 12th home win of the season.
The Vols continued to play with fire, but for at least one more night, they will leave unscathed.
The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team nearly blew a double-digit lead to Texas A&M Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, holding on for a 90-80 win to keep their home record a perfect 12-0.
“I didn’t think it would be that kind of game,” Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes said. “I really though the game was going to be in the 60s. You think about it, they had a pretty good offensive night too.”
The Vols (15-6, 6-3 SEC) led by 14 points at the 16:16 mark in the second half – their largest lead of the game to that point – before their regularly scheduled offensive drought of the night.
The Vols went the next five minutes without a field goal, and the Aggies (16-7, 4-5 SEC) trimmed the Vols’ lead down to a possession three times – on one instance down to a single point. A&M’s Quenton Jackson came on strong for 14 second-half points on 6-for-6 field goal shooting.
The Vols bent but did not break, using a late 12-0 run to give themselves some breathing room.
With the Vols leading 64-61 at the 7:08 mark in the second half, Josiah-Jordan James kicked off the 12-0 run by making a pair of free-throws to extend the Vols’ lead to 5. Justin Powell came off the bench and ignited the Vols in a big way with back-to-back threes, the first time Powell had made 2 threes in a single game since Jan. 18 at Vanderbilt.
Kennedy Chandler had a transition layup after a Santiago Vescovi steal at halfcourt, and James capped the run with another pair of free-throws.
The Aggies continued to be a thorn in the Vols’ side, but they never got within 7 points of the Vols the rest of the way. The Vols’ 90 points were their most in a game since scoring 96 against USC Upstate on Dec. 14.
“The game is never over,” Barnes said. “If you relax, you get causal, it can close really quick. What I did like about out guys is they didn’t flinch. They responded.”
Tennessee rode a balanced scoring effort to the win. Five different Vols finished with double-digit points, led by Chandler’s 16. The freshman racked up 13 points in the second half, including a 5-of-6 mark from the free-throw line in the final 20 minutes.
Olivier Nkamhoua was second on the Vols with 15 points on 60% shooting. James and Zakai Zeigler both finished with 14 points, and Vescovi totaled 13 points on 4-of-8 three-point shooting.
The Vols know that balance is something they are always capable of having, but it takes work to see it consistently in games.
“It really is as simple as doing what we ask you to do in practice and carrying it over into the game,” Barnes said. “Because I do think we’ve put these guys in the right position to score. They’ve got to be ready to do it.”
An encouraging sign for the Vols is that they carried their momentum from the final minutes of the Texas game into a strong offensive performance against the Aggies, shooting 51% from the field and 42% from three in the win. The Vols scored 30 points in the final 8:29 minutes of the game, more than they scored in either half at Texas.
For the Vols, it’s all about repeating what they know they can do offensively each night as they stare down the final full month of their regular season.
“Nothing in SEC basketball is easy. It’s all tough,” James said. “I definitely do think it’s repeatable, but it’s going to take a lot of diligence, it’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, physical toughness. But that’s what great teams do.”