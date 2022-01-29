Tennessee saw its late comeback bid fall just short after a sloppy start to the second half doomed Rick Barnes' return to Texas. The Vols fall to 14-6 after Saturday's 52-51 loss.
Defense has long been a staple of teams coached by Rick Barnes.
Texas ended with a top 25 unit on the defensive side of the ball in more than half of Barnes’ seasons as head coach. So far this season, No. 20 on the list of college basketball’s all-time winningest coaches led Tennessee to another top-10 unit.
It was the same story in 2020-21. The Vols earned a five-seed in the NCAA tournament behind on of the most dominant defensive groups in the country, spearheaded by Yves Pons, Keon Johnsons and Josiah Jordan-James.
The same problems that knocked the Vols out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round against Oregon State have reared their ugly heads at times in 2022.
Nowhere has that shown more for Tennessee than in Saturday’s 52-51 loss at Texas. The Vols’ late comeback bid fell just short, and Tennessee fell to 14-6 on the season as Josiah Jordan-James’ final shot to win it went just long.
