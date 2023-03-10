No. 5 Tennessee defeated Ole Miss 6-0 to open their SEC schedule behind an Ashley Rogers no-hitter and two Kiki Milloy home runs. Zaida Puni also hit one homer in the win.
Rogers struck out nine batters and walked only two in the win. This was Rogers’ second career no-hitter and her first of the 2023 season.
On the offensive end, Milloy opened Tennessee’s account with a grand slam in the third inning for her eleventh home run of the year. In the fourth inning, Puni hit a solo shot. Milloy hit her second home run of the game in the fifth inning to give the Lady Vols their sixth run of the night. Milloy now has twelve home runs on the season.
These three home runs were the only hits that the Rebels allowed. Three batters walked for Tennessee, and two were hit by pitches.
The Lady Vols and Rebels will meet again tomorrow at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
