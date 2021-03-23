Tennessee assistant basketball coach Kim English is leaving to become the head coach at George Mason, CBS Sports Jon Rothstein first reported.
English, a former Missouri standout, has been an assistant coach at Tennessee for two years after previous stops at Colorado and Tulsa. English earned the reputation as a strong coach and recruiter in his time in Knoxville and was instrumental in the Vols’ landing five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler.
English, a 32-year old, will become one of the nation’s youngest head coaches returning back to the east coast in Washington D.C. just 58 miles from his hometown of Baltimore.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes will now add replacing English to the list of offseason challenges.