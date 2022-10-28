No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in an exhibition game in Frisco, Texas, Friday night, signally great promise for the season ahead for the Vols.
The games two halves contrasted one another, with a chippy, sloppy first half followed by a clean second half.
It wasn't Tennessee's stars that shined Friday, but rather some newcomers and some familiar players from last season.
Zakai Zeigler opened up scoring with a corner three, sparking what would be a back and fourth, chippy first half.
Tyreke Key took no time adjusting to his new colors. The graduate transfer from Indiana State checked in halfway through the first and hit five free throws, a fadeaway jumper and three back-to-back threes to give him 16 first half points.
The Vols were hot from deep to start the game, hitting eight threes on solid 57% in the first half.
Tennessee's hot offense was marred by its sloppy play on the defensive end. The Vols picked up 12 fouls in the first half, giving up 11 points at the line.
The Zags also didn't have a clean first half, picking up 11 fouls. Veteran big man Drew Timme had four fouls in the first half alone.
Gonzaga senior forward Rasir Bolton hit three threes late in the half to keep the Zags in the game and pull ahead 54-50 to close out the half.
Freshman Julian Phillips got his first bucket for the Vols on the first play of the second half as he hit a turnaround jumper.
Tennessee came out in the second half much stronger on defense as Gonzaga went 2-11 to open up the half and Tennessee led by 10 halfway through the half.
Uros Plasvic sparked the Vols' offense in the second half scoring nine points on 4-4 shooting through the first 10 minutes despite being guarded by one of the best players in the nation, Drew Timme.
Plasvic finished the game with 13 points on 6/6 shooting.
Phillips hit back-to-back threes to make it a 94-76 lead with just four minutes to play, putting Tennessee in good position to coast to the win.
Key didn't cool down in the second half, hitting a three out of a timeout to put the Vols up by 19 with just over three minutes to play. Key finished the game with 26 points on 8/12 shooting and 4/7 from deep, a hot start to his career at Tennessee.
The Vols open their regular season on Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena.
This story will be updated.
