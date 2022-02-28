Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler was named the SEC’s freshman of the week after his play in wins against No. 3 Auburn and Missouri.
The Memphis native averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in both wins this past week. Chandler’s 23 points led all scorers in the Vols’ 80-61 win over Mizzou.
According to head coach Rick Barnes, Chandler has completely revamped his game since posting just 8 points and 3 turnovers in an ugly loss at Texas. Chandler has averaged 14 points in his last eight games.
Chandler, alongside freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, has spearheaded a Tennessee team that is top-10 in the nation in steal percentage per Kenpom. Chandler ranks 30th in the nation with a steal on 4.2% of all possessions, averaging out to 2.2 per game.
Chandler and the Vols travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on a Bulldogs team that has lost 17 of its last 18 games. With Chandler at the helm of the offense, Tennessee is searching for a No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament as the top four seeds — Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee — all make a final push for a share of the regular season title.