Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi announced Saturday that he will be entering the NBA draft process while still maintaining college eligibility. Vescovi, would he choose to return after going through the evaluation process, still holds two years of NCAA eligibility.
“Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of that opportunity while maintaining my collegiate eligibility,” Vescovi said via Instagram Saturday. “I know I have the full support of Vol Nation and I look forward to the valuable experience and feedback I’ll receive in the weeks to come.”
This is a somewhat expected move for the junior guard hailing from Montevideo, Uruguay. Vescovi was the best 3-point shooter in the SEC this season, draining 44.5% of his shots in conference play. His 40.3% hit mark across all 35 games played in 2021-22 ranks 165th in the nation.
Vescovi improved defensively from last year to the Vols’ most recent season. Vescovi was one of three elite defensive backcourt threats when it comes to creating turnovers, rating No. 168 in steal percentage alongside Zakai Zeigler – who ranked 11th – and Kennedy Chandler, who ranked 30th.
Vescovi also improved his ball handling skills in the 2021 offseason. Vescovi improved a turnover rate of 22.8 per Kenpom to a turnover rate of just 15 in 2021-22. When Vescovi arrived on Rocky Top in 2020, the then-freshman guard turned the ball over an average of 3.2 times per game. This past season, that number was half that at 1.6 per game.
Vescovi scored 36 points and dished out 9 assists across Tennessee’s weekend in Tampa, aiding a hand in leading the Vols to their first SEC Tournament Championship since 1979. There, Vescovi earned All-Tournament team award alongside Josiah-Jordan James and tournament MVP Kennedy Chandler.
Vescovi waw also named to the All-SEC first team, becoming just the third Vols to garner first team honors under head coach Rick Barnes, alongside Grant Williams – who earned the recognition in 2018 and 2019 – and Admiral Schofield who earned the honor in 2019.