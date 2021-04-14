North Carolina native Jonas Aidoo has committed to Tennessee. The 6-foot-11 center was originally committed to Marquette before Golden Eagles’ head coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired last month.
Aidoo decommitted from Marquette in March and after Tennessee hired Justin Gainey, Aidoo’s head recruiter at Marquette, Aidoo quickly committed to the Vols.
Aidoo also had interest from North Carolina, who decided not to offer the instate prospect, and Oklahoma, who pursued heavily under new head coach Porter Moser.
Aidoo ranks as the nation’s 60th best prospect and seventh best center in the 247sports composite rankings. Aidoo also ranks as North Carolina’s top player.
Adding Aidoo helps shore up the Vols’ front court as Tennessee waits to see if John Fulkerson will return and who else they can add to the roster before next season.
Tennessee currently has three scholarships to fill before the start of next season.