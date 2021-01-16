Tennessee returned to the hardwood Saturday after a week off due to a postponed game. The Vols used four three pointers in a 2:03 stretch to distance itself from its instate rival, securing a 81-61 win.
Vanderbilt hung with the 18-point favorites for much of the first half, even leading by four at the nine minute mark. However, it was all Tennessee from that point as the Vols took control of the game in the closing minutes of the first half.
Tennessee outscored the Commodores 17-5 in the last eight minutes of the first half. The Vols made four of their final eight baskets of the half while also doing a good job of getting to the free throw line, making 12-of-16 attempts in the first half.
While Tennessee's offense showed life in the final minutes of the first half it was its defense that led the way to the strong close with Vandebrilt making just two of its final 11 field goal attempts.
Tennessee had struggled defending teams that shoot a high percentage of threes so far this season, but the Vols were great at defending the arc against a Vanderbilt team that shoots the second most in the SEC.
The Commodores shot an abysmal five-of-23 from three-point range. The 22% shooting from beyond the arc was Vanderbilt’s lowest mark of the season.
Vanderbilt’s offense was led by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu. The duo were the only Commodores to reach double digits tallying 18 and 19 points respectively.
Pippen, the SEC’s second leading scorer, scored just five points in the first half before ending the game with 18 on five-of-12 shooting.
“We knew that we really had to do a good job on Scotty Pippen Jr.,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “The first half I thought we did a good job. The second half, not so much.”
Vanderbilt fought back in the game to open the second half, cutting Tennessee’s lead from 10 to four by the 15:57 mark. It was a quick offensive start for the Commodores, who scored 12 points in the opening four minutes in change.
“Vanderbilt’s a very difficult team to get ready for,” Barnes said. “They do a terrific job at the point of impact on the ball screen, but then they really attack your help defense, your gap defense. They will screen in from the back side and it puts a lot of pressure on you because if you don’t handle the point of attack at the ball, they’re going to get you.”
Tennessee turned to its three-point shooting to open up its lead nearly halfway through the frame. The Vols hit five triples in a 4:14 stretch, including four on consecutive possessions. The common theme on the three possessions was Jaden Springer, who assisted the first three (two to Victor Bailey Jr. and one to Keon Johnson) before making the fourth himself.
Despite playing just 20 minutes due to foul trouble in the first half and turning his ankle in the second, Springer was very solid, scoring 11 points while grabbing seven boards and dishing out five assists.
The five made three pointers kick started a 15-2 run that helped the Vols separate themselves from the Commodores while pushing their lead to 17.
Keon Johnson led a balanced Tennessee offensive attack with a career high 16 points. John Fulkerson wasn’t far behind with 15 points while Bailey and Springer each tallied double digits.
“I feel like I can be effective anywhere on the floor,” Johnson said. “Tonight it wasn’t me facilitating to get shots. The ball came to me and it just so happened I was in the right spot to make the right play.”
The win marks Tennessee’s seventh straight over its instate rivals.
The Vols will return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.