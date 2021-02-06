Tennessee was on the verge of dropping its second straight game and falling to .500 in SEC play Saturday night. However, for the second straight season the Vols overcame a double-digit second half deficit to win in Rupp Arena, 82-71, led by 50 combined points from Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer.
Before the first media timeout, Tennessee had been called for six fouls including two from Santiago Vescovi and John Fulkerson. Fulkerson’s second left him on the bench the closing 17 minutes of the half.
Foul trouble plagued the Vols throughout the first half with six Tennessee players recording two fouls in the first half in comparison to just seven total fouls on Kentucky. The foul trouble pressured Tennessee’s already thin depth. The Vols were forced to roll with those not in foul trouble for much of the half, with three players playing 15 or more minutes and five playing 13 or more minutes.
“I think that we came out and our guys were wanting to play,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought we were too aggressive, too physical. … I’m not arguing with any of those calls. I thought they were all legit calls.”
Without some of its go-to players, Tennessee needed its five-star freshmen to grow up in a big spot and they did just that. Johnson and Springer helped keep the Vols afloat in the first half with 10 and eight points respectively as Kentucky built an eight point advantage thanks to strong play from Keion Brooks Jr. and 13-of-15 free throw shooting.
“I think it was based off of the fact that we’ve showed them enough tape where when we want to drive the ball how many times they stopped themselves,” Barnes said of the freshmen’s aggressiveness. “Too many times we stop ourselves when we’re driving, and some of it is that we’re playing a style we haven’t in the past.”
The fouls evened out in the second half as Tennessee got in the bonus in the first five minutes of the frame and were called for seven fouls compared to 11 on Kentucky in the second half.
Still, Kentucky’s lead stayed steady throughout the opening minutes of the half, even jumping to 10 on a B.J. Boston Jr. dunk with 12 minutes to go.
From there it was all Tennessee, with the Vols going on a 12-0 run to take a 60-58 lead. Kentucky would recover momentarily, using a 6-2 run to reclaim the lead.
The Wildcats’ regained life was just temporary, as Tennessee would go on another 12-0 run with all 12 points coming from the Vols’ freshmen duo.
Tennessee outscored Kentucky 34-13 in the final 12 minutes of the game with 24 of the Vols’ 34 points coming from Johnson and Springer.
"We've been trying to start playing faster but under control," Johnson said. "I feel like we were converting over their turnovers and when we got the ball off the rebound we tried to push the ball as fast as possible and we were converting there."
The 6-foot-5 guards took over the game in the second half and out five-starred a Kentucky team full of them. The Wildcats couldn’t stop either in transition or when they got downhill as Johnson went for a game high 27 points and Springer followed with 23.
“Really, I think we’ve got caught up too much in running the plays,” Springer said of the improved transition offense. “We forget to get run outs and easy buckets first and then we can get to that. That’s probably been the biggest thing they’ve (the coaches) have been talking to us about in the past few days.”
Both performances matched career highs in points as they combined to shoot 18-of-36 in 63 minutes
A year after scoring 27 points in Tennessee’s win in Rupp Arena, Fulkerson was held scoreless Saturday. Winning under those circumstances is impressive and may be a sign at what the Vols offense will look like down the stretch of the season.
“They played longer and harder tonight than they’ve played since they’ve got to Tennessee,” Barnes said. “Now, the real big step will be, can we count on them to bring that level of fire every night from here on out.”
As impressive as the offense was in the second half comeback, totaling 48 points, the defense was just as important. Kentucky scored with ease in the first 28 minutes before being held to 13 points in the final 12 minutes.
Brooks, who had 21 points in the first 28 minutes, scored just two in the game’s final 12 minutes.
“Josiah (Jordan James) did a much better job,” Barnes said. “Brooks had his way. He had 22 points with seven minutes left in the game. … Josiah and Yves (Pons) both were big on the other end.”
The win makes Barnes the only active head coach with three wins in Rupp Arena. Tennessee is 8-5 against the Wildcats since Barnes arrived in Knoxville and have now won three of the last four in Rupp Arena.
Tennessee will return to action Wednesday night when they host Florida to Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.