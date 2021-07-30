Former Tennessee guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were both selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday night.
Johnson was the first Vol to come off the board, when the New York Knicks drafted him with the 21st overall pick. Johnson was not a Knick for long, as New York flipped him to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Johnson, a one-and-done prospect out of Shelbyville, Tennessee, averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a freshman. The former five-star recruit played in all 27 of the Vols games and started 17 of them. He led the team in both field goals made (111) and attempted (247), and was Tennessee’s second leading scorer -- good enough to earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Johnson has elite athleticism and long arms that can translate into strong defense at the next level. Back in June, Johnson broke the NBA Combine max vertical jump record with a 48.0 inch vertical leap, blowing past the previous record of 45.5 set in 2001.
His former teammate Springer was selected seven picks later at No. 28 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. Like Johnson, Springer was a one-and-done prospect, but he made his time count, as he led the Vols in scoring and also earned SEC All-Freshman honors.
Springer averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and was a scoring threat from all three levels. The Charlotte, North Carolina native shot 47% from the field, 81% from the free throw line and 44% from three-point range.
In addition to his offensive prowess, Springer impressed with his defensive ability. At 6-foot-4, he has the natural tools to be a two-way player at the next level.
The 2021 draft is the second time in program history that two Vols were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. The first time was 1977 – the Ernie and Bernie show. The New Jersey Nets selected Bernard King with the No. 7 pick and the Milwaukee Bucks selected Ernie Grunfeld with the No. 11 pick.
Absent from Thursday’s 60 draftees was Yves Pons, Tennessee’s only other draft-eligible player. Pons was not selected in the draft’s two rounds, but is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Pons averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a senior, totaling 47 blocks on his way to 2021 SEC All-Defensive Team. Pons also was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 after he tied a program record with 73 blocks. The Fuveau, France native finished his career eighth on Tennessee's all-time blocks list with 137.