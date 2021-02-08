Tennessee guard Keon Johnson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 19 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the Vols' 1-1 week.
Johnson was solid in Tennessee's loss at Ole Miss, finishing second on the team with 11 points.
Against Kentucky, the Shelbyville, Tennessee native exploded for the best game of his career, scoring a career high 27 points while adding four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
The is the second consecutive week that a Tennessee freshman earned the award with Jaden Springer winning the week before.
Johnson and the Vols return to action this week with a home matchup with Georgia Wednesday and a road trip to LSU Saturday.