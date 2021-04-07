Tennessee guard Keon Johnson has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft with representation. The Shelbyville, Tennessee native joins fellow freshman guard Jaden Springer in declaring for the NBA Draft.
The decision comes as no surprise with the 6-foot-5 guard projected as a lottery pick and likely a top 10 pick in this summer’s draft.
Johnson earned SEC All Freshman Team honors, averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his lone season in Knoxville.
The Tennessee native earned the reputation as a fierce defender and elite athlete this season, but also a player with loads of room for improvement on the offensive end where he shot just 27% from three-point range and averaged 2.6 turnovers per game.
Johnson's defining moment at Tennessee came in his 27 point performance in the Vols' come from behind win at Rupp Arena in February.
Johnson's departure now gives Tennessee four scholarship spots to fill before the 2021-22 season.