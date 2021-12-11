Josiah-Jordan James had made only 3 triples entering Saturday afternoon’s matchup with UNC Greensboro. In the Vols’ miserable three-point shooting game Tuesday night, James was as big a contributor to the misses as anyone else, making only one attempt.
James led the Vols’ three-point turnaround Saturday evening in their 76-36 win over UNC Greensboro at Thompson-Boling Arena. James made a team-high 4 of the Vols' 13 threes, more than double their total from Tuesday’s loss to Texas Tech and more than their total over their last two games.
“(It felt) really good,” James said. “Not just me personally, but us as a team. Just great to see the ball go in the hoop. We knew Tuesday really, give credit to Texas Tech, but we shot the shots we practiced and just didn’t fall. But we knew that wouldn’t be the case throughout the year. It was great to get back today and doing what we do, taking the open shots we did.”
It was not only James that finally had shots fall in. Across the board, the Vols (7-2) shot much better as a team. They finished 35.3% from deep, as seven different Vols made at least one triple. Zakai Zeigler was 50% with three makes, and Santiago Vescovi added a pair of triples as well.
Whether it was returning to Thompson-Boling Arena or just playing a weaker opponent, it was evident early on that the Vols were hot from deep. They started the game 3-for-3 from deep in the first 5 minutes, and they already surpassed Tuesday’s total with 7 threes by halftime.
With Tennessee’s 13-of-35 three-point effort, its three-point percentage for the season at Thompson-Boling Arena climbed to 40.2%, noticeably higher than its road and neutral site percentage (25.8%). For the Vols, it is not necessarily about the venue, but the quality of shot.
“We were a little concerned coming in, not about the fact that we shoot the ball –we think we’re a good shooting team— but we want (the shots) on our terms,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “We felt like, in New York, we had some looks that we normally make. We also felt like we pressed on a few of them. I thought the same thing today.”
The three-point shooting was the most eye-catching stat from the Vols’ win – especially after their last game – but the Vols turned in a complete team effort.
Tennessee involved its forwards not named John Fulkerson more than it has over the last few weeks, and true freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield reminded Tennessee why he was a five-star prospect. He finished with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench, adding 2 rebounds, a block and a steal.
Starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua totaled 7 points, 3 rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes, and Uros Plavsic – still the Vols’ first man off the bench – added one basket and 4 boards.
Barnes challenged both Huntley-Hatfield and Nkamhoua to step up and give the Vols a post threat so their offense is not one-dimensional. When the Vols shoot from deep like they did Saturday evening, the gap is not as noticeable.
When the Vols, however, cannot buy a basket – like Tuesday – the lack of forward play stings. As Tennessee approaches SEC play and the heart of its schedule, offensive depth will become more critical than ever.
“We’ve told (Huntley-Hatfield) and Olivier that we have to have somebody other than John Fulkerson giving us an inside presence,” Barnes said. “Those two guys, Olivier and Brandon, have a chance to give us the physicality that we need. They’re both extremely strong players. Brandon doesn’t even understand how strong he is yet. We need those two guys to understand that this team needs that from them.”