The Vols obliterated the Gamecocks 85-45 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night.
The Vols came out of the gates with their best offensive performance of the month, scoring 38 points in the first half.
After not getting possession for the first minute thanks to a flurry of South Carolina offensive rebounds, the Vols kicked it into gear from the moment they touched the ball.
Tennessee made seven out of its first 11 shots including 3-of-4 from deep.
Josiah-Jordan James checked in after the first media timeout and nailed a three on his first possession. It has been a long two weeks for Josiah-Jordan James, who has missed the Vols last four games with an ankle injury.
He didn't skip a beat in his return, and led the team in scoring with 18 thanks to a 4-of-7 clip from behind the arc.
The Vols finished the first half a very solid 57% from the field and 40% from three. The only blemish on an otherwise fantastic half was that Tennessee gave up 10 offensive boards to the Gamecocks.
To open the second half, Santiago Vescovi, missed a stepback three, but the Vols secured the offensive rebound and the ball found its way back out to him and he drained his second chance.
It was all Tennessee from there as they were finally able to keep the Gamecocks off the offensive glass, thus ending any advantage they had.
The Vols went on an 8-0 run before the first media timeout of the half, and they later went on a 14-0 run to officially put the game on ice.
It was a win that the Vols can build on late in the season considering how tough this league had been. The Gamecocks are coming off a Wednesday night where they took No. 2 Alabama to overtime.
However, the Vols took care of business in a mighty way as they look for momentum heading into the postseason.
