On Feb. 11, the Vols had just experienced a second-straight buzzer-beating loss against Missouri.
Josiah-Jordan James did not make an appearance after an ankle sprain in the team’s previous loss at the buzzer. Julian Phillips was ruled out in the first half after suffering a hip flexor strain in practice the day beforehand.
Their absences have been felt heavily since that night as the Vols lost two of their next three games. Ironically, the lone win came against No.1 Alabama.
In the month of February, the Vols have gone just 2-5, but Rick Barnes has been optimistic, saying that it's a long season and that there is still a lot of basketball to be played. That optimism is generally warranted due to the absences of James and Phillips considering the success that Tennessee has had all season.
However, time is running out on the Vols this season. Basketball is a tournament sport, which means you have to hit your stride at the right time. Usually, you get a sense of who the contenders — and pretenders — are in February, and Tennessee hasn’t exactly proved that it can make a deep run in March.
This month, the Vols have proved that they can beat anybody on any given night — that was already known. However, they have also shown that they can lose to anybody, and that won’t cut it in March. Losses to Florida, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Kentucky and Texas A&M have left fans bracing for the impact of yet another early exit in the tournament.
“It would be great to say that we could go through the whole year without any type of adversity,” Barnes said. “But I don’t know of any team that does that. But where we want to be, yeah, I think it comes back around at some point in time. And I certainly hope we can get it going.”
So, as the Vols close out the month and regular season, they are in must-win mode every night.
Starting with a final two-game home stand, Tennessee cannot afford to let the South Carolina or Arkansas linger. If the Vols can find a way to end the season strongly, then it says a lot about this team and what they will achieve. The fight is still there, it’s just a matter of can it translate to wins.
“I am really proud of these guys. They know that we have had opportunities. They know that we had games,” Barnes said. “But this team has been resilient. With all of the things they’ve had to deal with. We love them. I can tell you this, through this time, we haven’t had a bad practice. We haven’t had a bad preparation for a game.”
One thing that the Vols have going for them is the potential returns of James and Phillips, which Barnes seemed confident about in Friday’s presser. While they won’t be 100%, James’ veteran presence along with Phillips’ length will certainly be felt.
When Phillips is on the floor, the Vols have allowed just 70 points per 100 possessions. When he’s off, that number leaps to 91.7 per Evan Miyakawa.
For James, his scoring has been missed as he’s only appeared in about half of Tennessee’s games. His 9.5 points per game ranks fourth on the team despite lingering injuries. Phillips is right behind him with nine.
The sooner they can get back, the better for Tennessee.
“I know our team admires them for trying to push through,” Barnes said. “They’ve got injuries. They want to help their team win. There is no doubt about that. We will see how it all goes today.”
