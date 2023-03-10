The Vols’ senior class has been through a season ended by COVID-19 and two exits in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
They have only seen seasons end in heartbreak and disappointment, and it’s time to put all of it into one last run.
The Vols boast some intriguing young talent. Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka to name a few — not to leave the injured Zakai Zeigler out.
Their immediate production and impact this early on give Tennessee a boost now and hope for the future. However, their lack of experience can cause moments of shortcoming and lack of poise at times. Programs built on young talent rarely succeed in their youth.
But it’s when those guys face adversity — the feeling of a season ending earlier than expected — that they season into a winner. The vets set the tone for what the team wants to accomplish.
The Vols have that in this year’s senior class of Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic along with graduate transfer Tyreke Key. It’s up to them to decide where this team goes, and they have delivered early on this postseason.
“Our seniors, this time of year, it should be their time of year,” head coach Rick Barnes said.
The Vols haven’t had this much veteran depth since before they stepped on campus — the days of Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone. It’s time to let their acquired wisdom show.
In Thursday’s 70-55 second round win over Ole Miss in the SEC tournament, the vets combined for 49 points, which accounted for 70% of the Vols’ points.
James, Vescovi and Nkamhoua, who are the Vols’ three senior starters, were at the forefront with point totals of 20, 15 and nine, respectively.
“While everybody was settling in, it was important that our guys who have been here to take the reins and do what they do best,” Mashack said. “They've been in this position, they're comfortable with it.”
Vescovi has battled shoulder pain for much of the season, and it has affected his shooting — his best quality. However, he has been on a tear for the past month. The one bright side to Tennessee’s February struggles is that Vescovi has found his groove.
On multiple occasions, he has willed them back in games on multiple occasions. Against Kentucky he exploded for 17 second half points in the loss. Against Auburn, he again went off for 21 points and nearly led a comeback on the road versus a desperate team in its final home game.
In conference play, Vescovi averaged 13.3 points on 39% three-point shooting, and he recently had to absorb an even bigger role as the primary ball handler in the wake of Zeigler’s ACL tear. Now more than ever, he is the engine for Tennessee moving forward.
With Vescovi as the engine, strong performances out of James and Nkamhoua will be the drivers that put the Vols over the hump moving forward. Together, the three must continue to take on the scoring burden.
“I think it goes without saying that this team goes how the veterans go,” James said.
James is finally finding some consistency after being in and out of the lineup due to injury. Since missing time last month, James has logged 10 or more points in each of his contests.
“I expect that from Jo every night,” Nkamhoua said. “I think he’s always going to do what we need him to do on the offensive end and the defensive end.”
Nkamhoua, however, is still searching. When he’s on, he can score at will as a skilled big man with a soft touch around the rim and the ability to knock down from deep. When he’s off, he is known to force difficult shots.
Still, these three have seen it all. They have been contributors since they stepped on campus. With the reins in their hands, it’s time for them to lead Tennessee to heights it has never reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.