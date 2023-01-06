When Tobe Awaka joined Tennessee basketball over the offseason, the 6-foot-8 big man from Hyde Park, New York, brought more than just size and depth to the Vols’ roster.
He brought an innate ability to rebound that every coach dreams of.
“I’ve used the word DNA a lot. It is in his DNA,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “That’s what he’s always done.”
Awaka might not bring the flash and flare that some college big men bring, but what he provides Tennessee with is invaluable and it is what has allowed him to get playing time early on this season.
Before Tennessee’s game against Maryland in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 11, Awaka’s season high in minutes was just nine. He played 17 minutes in Tennessee’s 56-53 win over Maryland and established himself as a perennial force inside.
“I don’t know if I’m surprised by it, because you know, sometimes players just need an opportunity,” Barnes said following the game against Maryland. “He’s put himself in position now, if I were those other guys, I would be concerned. I would. Because you can’t play them all.”
Awaka played 17 minutes in the Vols’ Dec. 21 game against Austin Peay and pulled in 11 boards while recording six points. He also played 16 minutes on Tuesday against Mississippi State and recorded nine points and six rebounds on an efficient 80% from the field.
“His line the other night, I told our post guys, I would take it every night,” Barnes said. “Nine points and six rebounds. If we could get that from all those guys, we would be pretty good.”
For Awaka, who seems to gravitate towards loose balls like a magnetic force, rebounding is less about skill and more about desire.
“I think it’s just mindset. It’s you wanting the ball more than your opponent,” Awaka said. “It’s also being able to chase it every single time.”
Awaka’s ability to rebound at such a high clip also comes from his competitive drive, Barnes believes.
“I would say the great rebounders are high-level competitors,” Barnes said. “They know they’ve got to get theirs, and some in between, those are yours. On the offensive end, they just want to go and gobble it.”
While he has established himself as a rebounder early into his career at Tennessee, Barnes believes there is ample potential for Awaka, and it is only a matter of him figuring out his own skillset.
“He’s more skilled than he even knows he is,” Barnes said. “He’s a skilled basketball player. He can do a lot of things out there.”
Awaka will look to continue developing as a rebounder and as a player as SEC play ramps up more. The No. 8 Vols are riding a 2-0 start to conference play as they head to South Carolina Saturday for their second SEC roadtrip before returning home for a two-game homestand.
The Gamecocks, who are in their first year under head coach Lamont Paris, are off to a lackluster 7-7 start and lost their first SEC game to Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
“It’s always difficult when you go into different jobs, because some situations are ahead of others,” Barnes said. “I think in a short time he’s doing everything he possibly can to do a great job building his culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.