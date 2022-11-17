When Zakai Zeigler got home from Nashville on Sunday after Tennessee’s shocking loss to Colorado, he called Rick Barnes.
The sophomore guard asked what he could do to get better – just a few hours after Barnes told him that he would be coming off the bench moving forward. Barnes described Zeigler’s performance in the loss as “out of control,” as he shot 4-for-12 from the field and turned the ball over twice.
Tennessee as a unit was awful against Colorado. It attempted lazy shots and gave up easy points on defense. It was an uncharacteristic game from a team that has been nothing short of disciplined for the last several seasons.
“I think it’s easy, when you know you have a good team, to forget how hard it is,” Vols’ forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “You can’t just walk out there and win, even if you’re good. Especially with the type of teams we play.”
The conversation between Barnes and Zeigler that night was simple. Barnes reminded Zeigler of what makes him so great.
“You can’t get away from who you are,” Barnes said he told Zeigler. “We talked about his DNA and how infectious it is on our team.”
Zeigler responded well. He came in early in the first half against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday and did what he does best – provided a spark. The offense got faster, the defense got more intense and the Vols got better.
“I thought he was unbelievable,” Barnes said. “That’s the Zakai Zeigler we know. The whole tempo of the game changed.”
Zeigler’s game was contagious. The Vols looked like a completely different team than they did three days earlier against Colorado.
The Vols were controlled rather than reckless, dynamic rather than complacent and were dominant in all aspects of the game.
“As a team, I think our mentality was the biggest difference,” Nkamhoua said. “We kind of straightened out, buckled down and came in with a mentality that we play most of our games with. I think we let that go a little bit last game.”
Nkamhoua had a big turnaround on Wednesday. The big man put up 18 points on an efficient 5-of-8 compared to his four points on 1-of-8 shooting against Colorado.
The Vols created shots rather than forcing them, shooting 49% from the field and 42% from three after shooting 25% from the field and 27% from three against Colorado.
“After a loss, it sucks – for anybody,” said Jahmai Mashack, who had a career-high 10 points on Wednesday. “But we knew what we had to do to come back, to bounce back as a team. We knew it started with toughness and we knew it started with trust.”
Players who have been a part of the program for a while know that Barnes doesn’t hold back when it comes to letting his team know when a change needs to be made. Zeigler and the rest of the Vols experienced that criticism after the loss to Colorado, and they responded well.
“He’s going to tell everybody what’s up, he’s going to let you know,” Nkamhoua said of Barnes. “When you’re not doing good, he’s going to let you know what he wants from you, what he needs from you and he’s going to be critical. He has everyone’s best interest at heart.”
Now Tennessee can reflect on a dominant win rather than a crushing loss. The Vols have a challenge next week as they head to The Bahamas to take on a field with teams like Kansas, Butler and NC State.
“Looking back on it, it might be the best thing that ever happened to us,” Barnes said. “I know the way we responded tonight is really a complement to our players.”
