NEW YORK — Tyreke Key sat in the corner of Tennessee’s locker room inside Madison Square Garden with a towel draped over his head and a despondent look on his face. The look mirrored that of Tennessee’s entire locker room following an upset loss to Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16.
A season marked by hope, adversity, doubt and then more hope, the Vols’ 2022-23 campaign was successful in its own right, but also complicated and frustrating.
Tennessee might be remembered for what it wasn’t — a National Championship team — but its players want it to be remember for what it was — a resilient bunch that had unmatched chemistry.
Here’s how the Vols’ want their team to be remembered.
Josiah-Jordan James
“Just how much we love each other and how hard we fought each and every day. I think that if a person just spent 24 hours with us they would realize how much work we put in. And it always doesn’t work out. Obviously we wish we could’ve made it further. We had National Championship aspirations. I know the connection and bond we have as a team, and I just hope people realize how special this group was and how much we loved each other.”
Santiago Vescovi
“We've been through a lot of things, and we were in a position where most other people would just quit or just give up on the season and just wait for the next one to come up. I never had that feeling from this team. I think the whole team, through adversity, we stuck together. We couldn't get it done today, but during the whole season, I think we all stuck together. We had each other's back, and we just fought. I think we fought through everything we could, and yeah, we're disappointed that we lost today, but I think this team gave everything it could.”
Uros Plavsic
“How close we were as a team and how together we stood, overcoming those adversities. Just a great environment. When you have people around you that are willing to create great, healthy relationships and people that truly love you for who you are and want the best for you on and off the court. That’s how you create that environment and everybody bought into it and that what it was.”
Olivier Nkamhoua
“I just want people to know that we played our hearts out every night. We tried to come out on the court and play our brand of basketball. Regardless of what was going on with the team, who was in who was out, what games we had coming up, we stuck together.”
Tyreke Key
“How hard nose we were. How connected of a group this was. Especially the culture that we had. You come to a place like this, it’s everything that I dreamed of playing in college. Just the environment here, it’s unmatched. I’m very grateful I had the opportunity to come here.”
Julian Phillips
“Just the resilience this team had. We went through a lot of tough stuff that probably didn’t get put out all the way to the media. But we’re brothers and we fought as hard as we could.”
Jonas Aidoo
“We had so many doubters. People were always saying ‘first round exit, second round exit.’ I mean, we made it to the Sweet 16. We should be proud about that. We felt like we could make it further. If you look at it too — not even making it an excuse or anything — we had haven’t had a healthy team since like February. We had a lot of players injured, players missing a lot of the season. We’ve held our own with really tough teams. We fought till the end. We didn’t punk out or anything.”
