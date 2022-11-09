It’s not even mid-November and Tennessee has already seen as much high-level competition as most teams will see through their first month of basketball.
This isn’t for no reason. Barnes’s team was knocked out of the tournament prematurely in March after folding to No. 11 seed Michigan in the second round.
The Vols were caught off guard by almost everything Michigan did. For that reason, Barnes organized a private scrimmage with Michigan State and an exhibition with Gonzaga less than a week later to start the season.
The results of the Michigan State game are unknown, but the Vols beat Gonzaga 99-80 in Frisco, Texas, in a game that had all of the makings of a game played in March.
“It felt like a Final 4 game,” said Uros Plasvic, who matched up with star big man Drew Timme in the game.
The two games against teams that will absolutely be in the big dance in March gave Tennessee two early challenges to go along with an already tough nonconference schedule.
“Game experience is the best experience,” Vols’ big Olivier Nkomhoua said. “You can practice as much as you want, but nothing can replicate a basketball game.”
These games are important come March. They throw unexpected things at the Vols and have them prepared to see anyone.
“In 40 minutes when you’re dealing with young people, believe me anything can happen,” Barnes said at SEC Media Days. “We’ve seen teams catch lightning in a bottle, we’ve seen where stress has come in and been a factor for a team that’s on the verge of an upset.”
Along with preparation for the entire team, the games were also vital for the Vols’ freshmen. Tennessee’s freshmen have played in some big games throughout high school, but there is nothing that compares to a college basketball season.
Julian Phillips, one of the Vols’ freshmen, was thrown into the fire against Gonzaga. He got the start with Josiah-Jordan James still benched and immediately had to take on one of the best basketball teams in the country.
He was undeniably nervous. He missed a shot and picked up two frustration fouls in the first half. The second half was a different story. He had 12 points after hitting three threes and a turnaround jumper out of the half.
“His first two outings in college basketball have been against Michigan State and Gonzaga,” Barnes said of Phillips. “Which is not an easy thing. There’s no way to wade into that, and he was thrown right into it.”
The two games made Phillips and the Vols’ other freshmen grow up quick, and now they have some valuable experience that most players in the nation don’t get until the middle of the season.
Tennessee doesn’t begin nonconference play until December, but it already has some high-level basketball under its wing, and the Vols will be prepared for whatever the season throws at them.
“I think it will be great considering who we matched up with,” Nkamhoua said. “Our nonconference schedule is a big reason why we keep improving every year and getting better because we play tough competition every year.”
