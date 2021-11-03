The Tennessee basketball team tips off its regular-season on Nov. 9, hosting UT Martin at Thompson-Boling Arena. It’s the first game in a gauntlet of a non-conference slate, with the hope being that when the Vols get to SEC play, they have already seen their toughest opponents of the year.
That won’t make every SEC game a guaranteed win for the Vols. Five SEC teams, including Tennessee, are currently ranked in the preseason AP Top-25.
Here’s the five biggest games from Tennessee’s SEC schedule and a few honorable mentions.
Tennessee at Alabama — Dec. 29
Tennessee will open its SEC slate in Tuscaloosa against the defending SEC Champions Alabama. The matchup has traditionally been dominated by Alabama over the years, and the last few meetings are no exception. Tennessee has lost six of its last 10 games against the Crimson Tide.
Alabama lost many of its key contributors from its 2020 run to the NBA Draft and graduation, but it still has enough talent to be ranked No. 14 in the nation. The Crimson Tide are led by preseason All-SEC players Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. They were Alabama’s leading scorers from a year ago and figure to be just as important to third-year head coach Nate Oats.
Tennessee at Kentucky — Jan. 15
It’s not the best or even the most historic rivalry in college basketball, but you would be hard pressed to find two fanbases who despise each other more than during a Tennessee-Kentucky basketball game.
Kentucky has historically dominated the Vols in basketball, and it’s not even close. The Wildcats lead the Vols 91-20 all time at home, but Rick Barnes has been one of the best ever visiting coaches in Lexington. He is the only active coach to have three wins as the visiting team in Rupp Arena, and his Vols have taken the last two contests there.
Florida — Jan. 26
Barnes has only lost three times to Florida in his 10 games against the Gators. In that stretch, the Vols are a perfect 5-0 at Thompson-Boling Arena (TBA).
The fans in TBA will be eager to welcome Florida after John Fulkerson suffered a face fracture at the elbow of Omar Payne in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal a year ago. Payne has since transferred out, but some wounds never heal in a rivalry this intense.
Kentucky — Feb. 15
Tennessee’s second matchup with Kentucky makes the list for all the same reasons as its first one did. The rivalry is just too good, especially as Kentucky looks to bounce back from an underwhelming season.
Barnes’ Vols are 4-3 against Kentucky in Knoxville in his six seasons at Tennessee, though the Wildcats have taken the last two meetings.
Auburn — Feb. 26
There’s nothing that stokes a rivalry more than a coach that had success at one school, went to a rival and started winning there too.
That’s exactly what Bruce Pearl did. He owned a 145-61 record in six seasons at Tennessee, but was fired in 2011 amid a recruiting scandal. Pearl took the head job at Auburn in 2014, and after a slow first three years, he turned Auburn into an SEC powerhouse, including a 2017-18 SEC regular season championship split with the Vols.
Honorable mentions
Ole Miss — Jan. 5
Ole Miss is traditionally not a basketball school. The Rebels are a mid-tier SEC team at best, and despite them knocking off the Vols in Oxford last season, Tennessee has won five of the last six games. This matchup makes the honorable mention list because after the chaos of that October football game, these two teams and fanbases need to meet again.
LSU — Jan. 8
For whatever reason, LSU has been one of the few school Barnes has not been able to figure out. Since his first season as the Vols’ head coach in 2015-16, the Vols have gone just 2-5 against LSU, including a loss in the 2016 SEC quarterfinal. LSU head coach Will Wade has the Tigers trending in the right direction, so it’s worth watching if Barnes has figured out the winning formula.