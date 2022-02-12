Tennessee picked up its tenth straight win over Vanderbilt Saturday evening, dispatching the Commodores 73-64 behind hot performances from Zakai Zeigler, John Fulkerson and Josiah-Jordan James.
The future of Tennessee basketball was on full display Saturday evening at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Super-senior John Fulkerson, junior guards Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James combined for 36 points when it was all said and done, but it was Tennessee’s group of freshmen who provided the fireworks to the Vols’ 73-64 win over Vanderbilt.
It was two such freshmen – Sixth Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler and former five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler – who took advantage of Vanderbilt’s shaky frontline Saturday night. Zeigler led all Tennessee scorers for the third time this season, scoring 16 points with 5 assists and a pair of steals.
Chandler's back-to-back-to-back baskets with under five minutes remaining all but iced the game. After being held scoreless for nearly 20 minutes of play, Chandler exploded for six straight points to blow the roof off of Thompson-Boling Arena.
“(Chandler) showed the burst that we needed to play with,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “We need that from him, we need that on both ends. At the end, guards are the ones that made the big plays for us in the stretch.”
Tennessee’s long-term future looks bright, but its short-term future that looks more than salvageable after fears the loss of Olivier Nkamhoua would derail a team fighting for a top seed in the SEC tournament.
The Vols, who had struggled in the post before the loss of their top frontcourt presence, had about a week to insert someone else into the rotation and press send.
And as of Saturday night, it seems to have worked – Tennessee has won two straight since Nkamhoua’s injury.
Fulkerson isn’t surprised by the recent success though. The Kingsport, Tennessee native had his best game since dropping 24 points in a win over Arizona, scoring 12 points with six rebounds and a pair of blocks.
“As much as I hate it for our team and Olivier, it gives an opportunity for this team, especially the big guys, to step up and to lead, to try to produce and just come closer together.” Fulkerson said.
The freshman trio of Jahmai Mashack, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo got some run in the first half, combining to score 7 points with five rebounds in 23 minutes of play.
Huntley-Hatfield started for the second straight game after teammates such as Vescovi and James urged Barnes to insert the former five-star recruit into the starting lineup.
The biggest thing Barnes is looking for from Huntley-Hatfield, who made one basket and nabbed three rebounds on the evening, is growth.
“I think they know we’re counting on them,” Barnes said. “…you just can’t be careless, you can’t make careless mistakes. Brandon’s too good of a ball handler to throw the ball away and turn it over. If he’ll play off two feet and play with the thrust that he has, he can really be a force.”
Barnes has found success by either plugging Aidoo, Huntley-Hatfield and Fulkerson into the lineup or negating the need for two big men down low altogether, switching to a faster, more offensive minded four-guard lineup.
The Vols offense has thrived all season with a lineup that allows Josiah-Jordan James to use his defensive prowess and athletic ability at the four position. With 14 points against the Commodores Saturday night, James took another step towards becoming the player Barnes knows he can be.
James is averaging 16 points in the past four games.
“We’ve got the utmost confidence in him, he’s going to take good shots,” Barnes said. “We talked about not shooting well, we think every time it leaves his hand it’s going to go in.”