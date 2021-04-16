Tennessee senior forward John Fulkerson is returning to Knoxville for one more season, Fulkerson announced on his Twitter Friday.
Fulkerson has already spent five seasons at Tennessee including his freshman season where he medically redshirted. Due to NCAA COVID-19 relief, Fulkerson was given a chance to return for one more season.
The Kingsport, Tennessee native struggled in his redshirt senior season as he battled COVID fatigue and a few minor injuries. Fulkerson averaged just 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds after averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior.
Fulkerson's season was ended short as he took a pair of elbows to the face against Florida in the SEC Tournament that resulted in a fractured face and concussion.
Now Fulkerson will join a revamped front court with incoming freshmen Jonas Aidoo and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.