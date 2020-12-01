Tennessee basketball’s frontcourt duo of John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have both been named to the preseason, 50 person, Wooden Award Watch List.
The Wooden Award goes to college basketball’s most outstanding player. Grant Williams is the last Tennessee player to be a finalist for the award.
Fulkerson and Pons both had breakout junior seasons a year ago. Both players increased their scoring average by eight points from the season before and Fulkerson earned Second Team All SEC honors and Pons was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Tennessee was one of 11 schools to have multiple players on the list.
Tennessee was picked as the preseason favorite to win the SEC, but the 13th ranked Vols had their first four games canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program including head coach Rick Barnes.
The Vols are set to renew basketball operations on Dec. 5 before its season opener on Dec. 12 against Cincinnati.