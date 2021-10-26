Tennessee forward John Fulkerson was one of eight players named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team announced by the league Tuesday. Fulkerson is entering his sixth season with the Volunteers, as two COVID-alerted seasons have granted him extra eligibility with the Vols.
Fulkerson, a 2020 All-SEC Second Team player, announced he would be returning for his sixth season at Rocky Top on April 16. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 25 contests a year ago, a step backwards from a 13.7-point, 5.9-rebound 2019-2020 season.
Despite an inconsistent season, Fulkerson stilled the Vols last season in field-goal percentage (.527) and was the team's second-leading rebounder — 5.5 rebounds per game.
Fulkerson has played 132 career games as a Vol over the last five seasons with 62 starts — including 55 of his past 56 games. Fulkerson is 11 appearances shy of breaking Tennessee’s all-time record for career games played and needs 125 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
The No. 18 Vols will begin the 2021-22 season hosting Lenoir-Rhyne in an exhibition matchup Saturday Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. EST from Thompson-Boling Arena.