Tennessee’s John Fulkerson has been named to the Karl Malone Award watchlist. The award is awarded to the nation’s best power forward.
Fulkerson is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list and one of four players from the SEC including LSU’s Trendon Watford, Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson and Texas A&M’s Kevin Marfo.
Former Vol Grant Williams was one of the five finalists for the award in 2019, getting beat out by Duke’s Zion Williamson.
Fulkerson was the breakout star of Tennessee’s 2019-20 basketball team. Fulkerson’s points per game mark jumped over 10 points to 13.7 points per game. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native was even better in SEC play averaging over 15 points per game on his way to earning Second Team All SEC honors.
Fulkerson’s naming to the Karl Malone Award watchlist comes just a day after Yves Pons was named to the Julius Erving Award watchlist.