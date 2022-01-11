John Fulkerson’s bounce-back game leads Vols’ balanced scoring effort in 66-46 win over South Carolina.
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes called out his sixth-year senior John Fulkerson after the Vols’ loss at LSU Saturday night.
Since returning to the lineup after missing a game with COVID-19, the forward scored 8 points in two games. Barnes’ message to Fulkerson in Baton Rouge was simple, help the team win or “Step aside.”
Fulkerson had his best game since returning from COVID protocol, leading No. 22 Tennessee to a 66-46 win over South Carolina Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Fulky, I thought, came back and gave us – again, we just need consistency from older players,” Barnes said.
Fulkerson’s bounce-back game was part of Tennessee’s (11-4, 2-2 SEC) balanced offense attack that was the most efficient it’s been since downing Arizona in December.
Tennessee rode a hot second half to the 20-point win, outscoring the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-3 SEC) by 14 in the second half.
The Vols ended the first half on an 11-3 run capped by Josiah-Jordan James buzzer-beating three-pointer. Tennessee picked up the second half exactly where it left off with a separate 15-5 run.
“It felt really good,” James said. “I will say, coming out of my hands and watching the whole way through, I had a really good feeling about it. But just seeing the ball going through the net does something for me personally and for the team. Going into halftime, hitting that shot was big.”
In total, the Vols shot a respectable 43% from the field and 33% from deep, their highest total in both categories since Dec. 14.
Fulkerson was one of four Vols to score in double figures. The Kingsport, Tennessee native scored 10 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Santiago Vesccovi had a team-high 14 points, James recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler came off the bench for 11 points and 4 assists.
Fulkerson did more than score in 28 minutes on the court – the most minutes he has played since returning to the lineup. Fulkerson’s defensive presence was as good as ever.
Six of his rebounds were on defense and he picked up a pair of blocks. He was a major reason why South Carolina’s two starting forwards, AJ Wilson and Wildens Leveque combined for zero points on 0-for-3 shooting.
“Tonight I though he really worked hard in the post,” Barnes said of Fulkerson. “I think their post had one bucket or one point. They do a good job of fighting for space in there.
Tennessee’s kryptonite on offense continues to be free-throw shooting. The Vols drew 20 fouls and had 21 attempts from the line, but made only 11 for a 44% clip, their percentage lowest of the season. For the game, Tennessee and South Carolina combined to go 17-for-42.
The Vols have had 20+ free-throw attempts in four of their last five games, after 10-straight games to start the season without 20 attempts.
Barnes remained confident that the missed free-throws are nothing more than a bad stretch for the Vols. He is more focused on the Vols outshooting their opponents at the line – which they did tonight.
“You’ve got to still get to the line,” Barnes said. “The old adage in basketball is you just want to make more than the other team shoots . . . You can make more than they can shoot, regardless of what you shoot it, that’s a good thing.”
Kennedy Chandler had the worst night at the line with a 3-for-8 clip. Vescovi made 2-of-5 attempts, while Olivier Nkamhoua and Victor Bailey Jr. both shot 50%. Uros Plavsic missed both of his two attempts, and Fulkerson – whose 8-for-12 free-throw shooting was a critical part in the Arizona win – did not attempt a single shot.
As the Vols face a difficult road trip to No. 18 Kentucky, Barnes hopes for a better response from his team at the line, and specifically from the veterans he knows can make them.
“The guys that we’re counting on to make them, they’ve got to do it,” Barnes said. “As far as you expect it, they’re not going to make them all, but we’ve got to continue to get there.”